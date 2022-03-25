Yalla Wins Gold at 2022 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Yalla Ludo, one of Yalla’s most popular social gaming apps, won the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Apps at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. Yalla Ludo was honored for its unique platform that combines a superior gaming experience with real-time voice chats in a comfortable, living room-style atmosphere, a social networking innovation that has swept the Middle East.

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, commented, “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to sincerely thank the Stevie Awards organization for this prestigious international award. Winning a gold Stevie Award would not have been possible without the group’s hard work and steadfast dedication to the highest levels of excellence, as well as our alignment with international best practices. Yalla Group strives to exceed users’ expectations with innovative features and services tailored to the MENA region, and this award is a powerful commendation of our efforts to ensure a premium user experience. Yalla is proud to drive innovation and advance MENA’s digital development. We will spare no effort to harness all of our capabilities and resources as we work to become the No. 1 platform for social networking and online entertainment in the region.”

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

There are currently eight distinct Stevie Awards competitions, which combined receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and are judged by more than 1,000 executives.

Yalla Ludo is one of Yalla’s most prominent mobile apps, featuring online versions of MENA’s favorite board games, Ludo and Domino. Through close attention to detail and a localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company’s flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users’ equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all of them to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.yallatech.ae/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao – IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: ir@yallatech.ae

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalla-wins-gold-at-2022-middle-east–north-africa-stevie-awards-301510651.html

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited

