YALLL FINALLYY 😆 The Demon Slayer movie that will be adapting the infinity train arc will be coming out October 16th, 2020 in Japan!!! HELL FREAKING YESSSS!!!! It’s a long way to go but WE GOT THIS! LETS GOOOOOOO

I’m so freaking excited but scared at the same time 😭

Anime Movie: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Train

Release date: Oct 16th, 2020

