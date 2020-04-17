Yankees release uplifting video encouraging New York residents to stay strong through pandemic

The Yankees have released a heartwarming video encouraging residents of New York to stay strong and remain resilient as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City is still the coronavirus epicenter in the US with more than 117,000 confirmed cases. At least 7,563 people have died in the city alone.

The pandemic has forced New York and most other states to enforce stay-at-home orders for millions of people. Those directives have affected everyone’s way of life, from attending sporting events, to taking a walk in the park.

The Yankees have released a heartwarming video encouraging residents of New York to stay strong and remain resilient as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic

Photos of exhausted doctors and hopeful patients are shown as ‘nothing comes easy’ flashes on the screen followed by ‘when we face adversity, we come back stronger’

The one-minute video starts out with an aerial view of New York City with the words: ‘We are New York.’

It then shows two trains waiting at an empty platform before cutting to a sign that reads: ‘The world is temporarily closed.’

Photos of exhausted doctors and hopeful patients are shown as ‘nothing comes easy’ flashes on the screen followed by ‘when we face adversity, we come back stronger’.

Moments later, the video transitions into monumental moments for the various sports teams in New York.

Players from the New York Rangers, Giants, Yankees, Nets, and Liberty are among those celebrating what appears to signify a ‘new chapter’ for New York once the pandemic is over.

‘It’s time for a new chapter. We compete. We cheer. We persevere. We passionate. We are resilient. We are strong. We are all in this together. We are New York.’

Moments later, the video transitions into monumental moments for the various sports teams in New York

Players from the New York Rangers, Giants, Yankees, Jets, and Liberty are among those celebrating what appears to signify a ‘new chapter’ for New York once the pandemic is over

A fan of the Buffalo Sabres is seen holding up his arms during a segment of the video

‘We are all in this together,’ reads one clip of the video as crowds are seen cheering in New York City

New York City’s official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen sharply, due at least in part to the reclassification of old ‘probable’ deaths as confirmed.

The city on Thursday reported a total death toll of 7,563, an increase of 723 from the last report the day before.

Total confirmed cases in the city rose by 6,141 to 117,565.

At the same time, the total count of ‘probable’ deaths dropped by 145 from the day before, to 3,914.

Probable deaths are those who died with suspected COVID-19 infections, but who were never tested due to testing shortages.

Overall, the city’s daily new cases and daily deaths have been trending down since peaking around April 7, according to detailed daily counts released by the health department, which lag the totals by a few days.

There are more than 117,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City as of Thursday

As of Thursday evening, there were at least 7,563 deaths in New York City alone