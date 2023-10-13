Yardi to Unveil New Products at NARPM Annual Convention

See the latest Yardi solutions and get a free tech evaluation at booth 302

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yardi is proud to return as an official partner and hotel key card sponsor of the 2023 NARPM Annual Convention, taking place Oct. 16-19, 2023, at the Omni CNN Center in Atlanta, GA. As a leading provider of property management software and real estate solutions, continuous innovation has been key to Yardi’s continued success.

This year, the company plans to showcase some of its latest releases, including ID Verify for Yardi Breeze and Yardi Breeze Premier. As an optional module to accompany Yardi’s resident screening solution, ScreeningWorks Pro, ID Verify takes fraud prevention a step further by utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence and computer vision to verify renter identification documents.

In addition to some new tech offerings, Yardi will be sharing its current promo for Yardi Breeze Premier. For a limited time, clients can lock in Breeze Premier at 50 percent off the standard price per residential unit per month when they sign an annual agreement and adopt Yardi’s resident screening and renters’ insurance bundle. The price reduction takes the monthly cost per residential unit down to just $1.

Attendees are invited to stop by booth 302 for demos of Breeze Premier, ID Verify and more. Company representatives will be available to discuss the latest pricing and help customers find a plan that best fits their business.

Not going to NARPM Annual Convention? Watch a webinar to learn more about affordable all-in-one software for residential property managers.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About NARPM

The National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) is an association of real estate professionals who know first-hand the unique problems and challenges of managing single family homes and small residential properties. NARPM, founded in 1988, provides a permanent trade organization for the residential property management industry. NARPM continues to be the premier professional association of residential property managers, currently representing more than 6,000 members comprised of real estate agents, brokers, managers and their employees. To learn more, visit narpm.org.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247174/Yardi.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676063/4340664/Yardi_Breeze_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yardi-to-unveil-new-products-at-narpm-annual-convention-301956669.html

SOURCE Yardi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

