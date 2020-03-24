Yash Narvekar of Muqabla fame on the trend of remixes: It’s very important to make a really good one [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

In 2019, we saw a spate of remixes in Bollywood. One of the songs that has got appreciation in recent times is the Muqabla remake. Singer Yash Narvekar is on cloud nine seeing the response. He told BollywoodLife, “For me, when I was called to sing the song I had no idea which song I was singing. When I reached there and Tanishk played me the track, more than anything else, I was really excited. He had really taken this old classic to another level altogether.” The old song has ardent fans till date. So, was there any pressure on him to deliver a superior number? He says, “I did not think of any pressure at that moment, I was just excited. Here, I was getting an opportunity to sing a song which I had grown up listening to and which has so much nostalgic value in my life. It was not the final version. Months later, I knew I was going to be the final voice on the track. When the release happened that’s when the pressure built up but I was very confident about the song. The fact that it was shot so well and promoted well gave me more confidence. It was also promoted by T-Series. The song is doing really well.”

The young singer also spoke up about the trend of remixes. He said, “It’s not

something that needs to be criticized because I think even in remixes it is very important to make a good remix. There are many remixes made that don’t do well. It is really difficult task to deliver a great one. Original tracks on the other hand aren’t declining even though the remixes have increased in Bollywood.

I think originals have increased in the pop space and opened up a completely new market. There is a lot of original music and content being created in the non-film zone so there is a a decent balance. A remix or an original soundtrack neither are easy to make. Creating a good song is really difficult whether it’s a remix or an original, a good song is a good song.”

