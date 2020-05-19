Yash-Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 BEATS Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 — here’s how | Bollywood Life

Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF 2 is one of the highly-anticipated films in the country. The Pan-India film is expected to open with big numbers whenever it releases at the box office. While the fans are eagerly waiting for this period action entertainer, KGF 2 is already shattering the records as it has got a great offer from a channel of Rs 120 crore for the satellite rights while a giant OTT platform has offered Rs 54 crore for its digital streaming rights. Well, the offer of satellite rights for KGF 2 is more than Baahubali 2 as the Prabhas starrer was sold to a TV channel for around Rs 118 crore. Also Read – Karan Johar can’t stop gushing over his ‘denim darlings’, Yash and Roohi — view pic

While there were rumours that the release date of the film has been pushed ahead due to coronavirus crisis, a source close to the film India Today that the makers are not delaying the release of KGF 2 and will hit the screens as per the schedule. "We are safe as of now. The team was shooting for the film before the lockdown was announced and we have a few days of shoot left. The post-production work will begin once the Karnataka government gives us permission," said the source. Well, this news will definitely cheer all the fans of the movie buffs.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Sanjay Dutt plays the lead antagonist Adheera in the film. Yash had taken to his social handle to announce the same saying, "Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value."

