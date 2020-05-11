Yash starrer KGF makers to sue a local cable channel — here’s why | Bollywood Life

The creative executive producer of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF starrer, Karthik Gowda has threatened a local Telugu channel for illegally telecasting their film, without seeking permission legally or having telecasting rights. The producer shared the screenshot of his film on Twitter and wrote, “A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same.” Also Read – After KGF 2, Yash signs his next project with THIS reputed actress?

A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, audience are excited for KGF 2, where Yash will lock horns with Sanjay, who portrays the character of Adheera in the film. It also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. The actress recently talked about her experience of working in the film and said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different it has got shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

Talking about Yash, Raveena said, “Yash is a fantastic person, he is a gem to everyone on set. It was a great experience to shoot with him. The whole unit was warm. Luckily my schedule got over in February before coronavirus and the lockdown..we wrapped up the film.” The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. KGF 2 will lock horns with Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull at the box office. The latter one is produced by superstar Ajay Devgn. b

