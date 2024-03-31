YCYW Launches the "Future School" Programme at YWIES Zhejiang Tongxiang

Creating future-oriented learning for a distinctive future

TONGXIANG, China, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW), with a 92-year legacy, has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its Future School Programme at Yew Wah International Education School of Zhejiang Tongxiang (YWIES Zhejiang Tongxiang). This pioneering initiative redefines traditional education through its innovative curriculum, thus empowering students to create a distinctive future.

YWIES Zhejiang Tongxiang is located within the economic hub encompassing Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Suzhou, in the cultural Jiangnan region. Established in 2017, YWIES Zhejiang Tongxiang is recognised for its diverse and inclusive educational environment, student-centred philosophy, and commitment to delivering high-quality bilingual instruction.

Because of the rapid pace and intricate nature of change, students must acquire the knowledge and cognitive skills to navigate future challenges. Schools need to offer innovative teaching methods that break through traditional approaches, and extend learning across fields, disciplines, time, and space.

In light of this context, the Future School Programme aims to introduce the distinctive aspects across learning, campus, boarding, and community experiences .

The Future School Programme introduces a university-style modular learning model in line with YCYW’s three core missions—”Aligning with Science and Technology”, “Aligning with Culture and Arts”, and “Aligning with Love and Charity”. The curriculum has four key areas: Science and Technology; Entrepreneurship; Creative and Performing Arts; and Health and Wellness. Under the guidance of a dedicated academic team, students have the flexibility to choose their courses according to their personal interests and developmental goals.

In addition, students will benefit from professional career guidance and university counselling. Students will also have immersive opportunities to learn about careers, and they will be able broaden their horizons and gain rich experience under the guidance of industry experts and university professors. The school provides first-rate dormitory facilities that support the social, emotional, and leadership development of the students as they hone their life skills.

Dr Betty Chan Po-king, YCYW’s Chief Executive Officer & School Supervisor, said, “The purpose of education is to prepare children for the future, but a child’s future is not only about studying at a prestigious university. Education is an ongoing, life-time journey. The Future School Programme will provide students with opportunities to explore and express their inner creativity, experience the joy of learning, gain self-confidence, and clarify what they hope to achieve in the future.”

Dr Troy Lui Tsz-tak, YCYW’s Chief Education Officer & Head of Curriculum and Professional Development Division, emphasised that YCYW has consistently upheld the belief that the role of education extends beyond merely preparing students for university admissions, it also involves cultivating their ability to anticipate and adapt to future challenges.

In order to improve structure of the original modern campus, the school will be partially renovated to meet its future-oriented teaching and learning approach. The enhanced campus integrates the cultural heritage of Jiangnan Water Town with innovative technology. The space encompasses various versatile and diverse functional areas designed to encourage student interaction and creativity. We anticipate that renovations will be completed by the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Mr Damien Hehir, YCYW’s Education Director and the school’s Western Co-Principal, said, “We are excited about the Future School Programme. It will be a cutting-edge approach to education designed to nurture the leaders of tomorrow. Our team of dedicated educators is committed to offering an exceptional learning experience that develops the talents and interests of students, and equips them with the necessary skills to thrive in the 21st century.”

Enrolment for the Future School Programme has now officially begun. During the first year, the school will recruit students in Grade 8 and above from Tongxiang, Jiaxing, and other regions within Jiangsu and Zhejiang Provinces.

The school will soon organise a series of parent meetings and enrolment activities. Parents are cordially invited to personally explore the school’s distinctive education philosophy and learn about the enrolment details.

