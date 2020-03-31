Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy gets the sweetest birthday wishes from Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy celebrates her birthday today. She was seen as Vedika in the show and her character in the show has now ended. The actress had been appreciated for her role in the show and had also received a lot of negative comments for playing the third person in Kartik and Naira’s life. Kartik and Naira are the most loved couple on television and have a huge fan following. Their fans had been passing negative comments on the actress but Pankhuri never let those comments affect her and impressed us all with her performance. She also made a lot of friends on the show and today, on her birthday, they have all sent some really adorable wishes for her. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is shooting amidst the lockdown? — read deets

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira have the sweetest birthday wishes for Pankhuri Awasthy. Shivangi Joshi and Pankhuri Awasthy are great friends and their bond was visible in their BTS videos and pictures. Shivangi Joshi posted a video where they both are seen dancing on the song Daru Desi and she also posted some boomerangs and pictures. Mohsin Khan also posted a few pictures and boomerangs on Instgram and wished his costar. Check out the post here : Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi DENIES the news of leap in the Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s new show Anupama postponed

Gautam Rode also wished his wife with a cute picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Biwi ?? I love you ❤️ @pankhuri313”

Pankhuri Awasthy was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

