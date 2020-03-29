Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi DENIES the news of leap in the Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on television and has been one of the most loved shows. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira are the most favourite couple on television. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts and has been the most talked-about show. The show became the only Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik have a huge fan following. The two have impressed the fans with their amazing performance and their sizzling chemistry. Fans fondly call them as ‘Kaira’ and so much connected to them. Whenever Kartik and Naira have separated in the show, we have seen a drop in the TRP ratings of the show. Recently, there were reports of the show to witness a 15-year leap in the coming days. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s new show Anupama postponed

This happened after producer Rajan Shahi had posted a few months ago that the biggest leap will be happening in his show. As per reports, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won't be a part of the show and the show will go on with new characters. Fans did not want Mohsin and Shivangi to leave the show. The twists and turns in the story has been attractive and the audience did not want the show to take a leap soon. Producer Rajan Shahi spoke about the same in an interview with India Forums. He has denied the news of leap in the Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer. He said, "Really? I think only me and my creative team don't know this."

Seems there was no such leap planned in the show and this is surely a great news for Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi fans. Well, Kaira will surely be there to entertain us for now.

