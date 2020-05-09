Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s mother opens up on her daughter’s acting career and facing criticism from relatives | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is very close to her mother, Yashoda Joshi. She often keeps sharing pictures with her and her mother always accompanies her in all her functions and shows. It was her mother who had supported her to follow her dreams. Recently, in a chat with Pinkvilla, she and her mother spoke about how they had managed to stay in Mumbai and how their relatives had criticised her mother for letting Shivangi Joshi pursue her dreams. Shivangi Joshi’s mother Yashoda Joshi said, “It was not so difficult actually because my husband is very supportive. When we saw that Shivangi wanted to do something and had an inclination for acting, he told us to follow the dreams. My other two kids were really young then but they managed themselves without me. Shivangi and I came to Mumbai and both managed everything, but the constant support from family helped us through. No one else supported, but the family stood by the dreams.” Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi’s debut film, Our Own Sky will not release in Cannes

However, they did not receive the support they needed from their relatives. Yashoda Joshi revealed, “It was very difficult. From my in-laws to my own family, no one was in favour of me. I had almost given the much-needed freedom to my kids despite us coming from a small town in Dehradun. Be it wearing shorts or anything, they would point fingers at me saying that they can’t understand what am I doing with the kids. But, I was certain I did not want to raise them timidly. Even when it was Shivangi following her dreams, no one in my family supported me. Everyone said that if you would have made her pursue medical, we would have supported you, we would have called and inquired. When we moved to Mumbai, no one called us for a year to even exchange pleasantries. Everyone thought I took a wrong step and blamed me and were bewildered when my husband also supported me.” Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik aka Mohsin Khan’s THROWBACK rehearsal video with his Naira aka Shivangi Joshi is too adorable

