Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shared an adorable THROWBACK picture with Ashnoor Kaur on her birthday | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh had shared a really cute throwback picture with Ashnoor Kaur to wish her on her birthday. He had worked with Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur earlier in the show, Jhansi Ki Rani. The two bonded well during the shoot of their show and hence Shaheer Sheikh decided to wish her in the most adorable way. Ashnoor Kaur turned 16 yesterday. She is known for playing young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later was seen as the lead in Patiala Babes. Shaheer Sheikh posted a picture from their Jhansi Ki Rani shoot and wrote, “Happy birthday to this little one, who’s all grown up now … but the charm and innocence is still intact! May you achieve all that you’ve dreamt of and keep inspiring others to tread the right path. #happybirthday @ashnoorkaur” Check out his post here: Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke producer Rajan Shahi calls #Kaira and #Mishbir the best jodis

Shaheer Sheikh played Nana Saheb and Ashnoor Kaur played Prachi in the Kratika Sengar starrer Jhansi Ki Rani. Ashnoor commented on the picture and thanked Shaheer for it. She wrote, "Aww!! Love love love this one! How sweet…Thank you so much Shaheer bhaiya (sic)." Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her birthday with the watchmen of her building to show gratitude towards them for putting their lives into risk and being there during this difficult time. She posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A different experience this birthday in a lockdown… Somehow felt good… Celebrated with our Corona fighters, the people working for us, the watchmen(of my society) and the smile on their faces made up for all the restrictions!#lockdownbirthday #sweet16 #howicelebrated #BirthdayInALockdown"

It surely is a sweet gesture by Ashnoor Kaur.

