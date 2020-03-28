Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh to star in a Yash Raj film? | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly the most loved actor in the television industry. He rose to fame with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where he played Dev Dixit opposite Erica Fernandes. He currently is seen as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer Sheikh has also worked in Indonesian films and is a very famous actor there. He has a huge fan following in India and has also been listed in the most desirable men’s list. There are a lot of fan clubs of the actor on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. His fans make sure that all updates about Shaheer is out. There has been news about Shaheer Sheikh entering Bollywood soon and now one of his fan clubs shared his picture with the casting director of YRF, Shanoo Sharma, which has made fans to believe that he might star in a movie. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayShaheerSheikh: Anant, Arjun, Dev or Abir — which is your favourite character of the birthday boy? — vote now

Well, if this is true, it will be great to see the handsome hunk on the big screen. Shaheer Sheikh's performances on television are proof that he is the most versatile actor and can do any role with ease. He owns every character he plays and this is what makes him the favourite of many.

Also Read – Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Lata Saberwal and others are elated as the show completes one year

Shaheer Sheikh's starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently completed a year and the actor had shared some pictures with the team on Instagram. He has been appreciated for his role in the show and his chemistry with Rhea Sharma is loved by the audience. Within a year, the two had also won many awards as the favourite couple on television.

