Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: ‘We are friends now,’ says Rhea Sharma on her changed equation with Shaheer Sheikh | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, completed one year in March. Needless to say, it is one of the successful shows of TV, all due to the high TRP's that show gets every week. Shaheer and Rhea's on-screen cute chemistry is one of the many reasons why people love to watch Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In real life, their equation has evolved a lot over one year. In an interview earlier, Shaheer Sheikh had mentioned that he was on the 'road' to become friends with Rhea Sharma. And now if Rhea's latest statement is to be believed, she has finally become friends with him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she made this interesting revelation by saying: "We (Shaheer and Rhea) are friends now (laughs). After finishing a year, even before that, we (cast members) really became good friends like a family. So, we never come with the air that someone has more experience. The relationship is very cordial and peaceful with everyone on sets."

The actress further spoke about the #MishBir given to her and Shaheer by their fans. On being asked about the same, she said that #MishBir has struck a chord with people. She added that she loves to hear that people talk about it and trend it on Twitter. “Even we did not expect that our pairing would become this popular. Both me and Shaheer we believe in working hard and leave the other things to god. So, I think we are blessed to have such a beautiful story,” Rhea Sharma said.

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Rhea had revealed that she was in class 8 when she first saw Shaheer Sheikh on TV. The actress used to like his show, Navya, very much. Rhea had also mentioned that she loved all the characters from the show, as it was a youth-based serial.

Cut to now, Rhea Sharma is romancing Shaheer on the small screen and we guess it is a dream come true for the actress.

