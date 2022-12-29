Yemi Getachew Immigration Law Office, P.C. Has Started Helping Ethiopians Obtain Temporary Protected Status (Also Translated in Amharic below)

Ethiopian Nationals in the United States Can Now Submit Their Applications For Temporary Protected Status (Also Translated in Amharic below) DHS Designates Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status for 18 Months Release Date: December 19, 2022 United States of America: After an announcement made by the Department of Homeland Security designating Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) for 18 months for Ethiopian nationals currently residing in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security posted the federal register notice on December 9, 2022, allowing certain Ethiopians in the United States to begin submitting their applications for temporary protected status and advance parole travel documents starting December 12, 2022.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — United States of America: After an announcement made by the Department of Homeland Security designating Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) for 18 months for Ethiopian nationals currently residing in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security posted the federal register notice on December 9, 2022, allowing certain Ethiopians in the United States to begin submitting their applications for temporary protected status and advance parole travel documents starting December 12, 2022.

This news event is a major move for Yemi Getachew Immigration Law Office, P.C., on its mission to assist the Ethiopian community. Our office has helped clients from different countries all around the world, including Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, Canada, Australia, and others with immigration issues they are facing.

“With this important regulation, Ethiopian nationals who have been continuously physically present in the United States since October 20, 2022, through December 12, 2022, can now file an application for temporary protected status and advance parole. Those who attempt to travel to the United States after October 20, 2022, will not be eligible for temporary protected status,” says Medya Ansari, Esq., Partner at Yemi Getachew Immigration Law Office. “This would allow Ethiopian citizens in the United States to obtain an employment authorization and travel document.”

This news comes in the wake of recent conflicts due to the civil war and ethnic clashes in Ethiopia. Our office’s mission is to ensure the Ethiopian community’s safety through initiatives that our Immigration Law firm in San Jose, California, has been taking, including:

Opening communications with the U.S. Congressional Representatives to help bring humanitarian assistance to the people in Ethiopia

Helping more than hundreds of Ethiopians obtain asylum in Immigration Courts or USCIS

Reunite Ethiopians with their families through family-based petitions

In addition, our firm has now started helping Ethiopians with TPS applications. TPS would significantly impact the Ethiopian community in the U.S., especially those who had to escape persecution by crossing borders and those without employment authorization or who cannot obtain advance parole to travel. Although TPS is not enough to safeguard Ethiopians in the U.S., given the civil war in Ethiopia because it is a temporary protection and not a permanent status, it is a positive step taken by the current administration towards protecting the citizens of Ethiopia.

Am I Eligible For TPS?: TPS can be granted to an individual who is a national of a designated country, has filed the application during a specified registration period, and has been continuously physically present in the U.S. since the designated date. Applicants must prove they were already in the U.S. on the designation date. The designation date for Ethiopia is October 20, 2022, and is for 18 months that the Department of Homeland Security can extend. Successful applicants may receive both employment authorization and advance parole travel documents.

To learn more about Ethiopians being granted temporary protected status in the United States, click here https://www.ethiopianattorney.com/. You can count on us to go above and beyond to help you and your loved ones. The experienced team at Yemi Getachew Immigration Law Office, has the exceptional skills required to assist you and your loved ones’ immigration needs.

Reach out to us and get started with an initial consultation to see if you are eligible for TPS and if you can benefit from it. We’re ready to help.

About Yemi Getachew Immigration Law Office, P.C.:

The firm is dedicated to helping every client with their issues, focusing on creating a solid defense strategy for you, your family and your ability to live and work in the U.S. Yemi Getachew Immigration Law Office represents every client with excellence and compassion. The firm has helped many individuals from designated countries to obtain TPS. The team with fluent Amharic speaking staff is ready to assist you with immigration issues, including deportation or removal defense against criminal charges, help your family move to the country, and walk you through consular processing and waivers. They are compassionate, dedicated, and ready to work with you and your family to get the immigration results you need.

Additional Resources:

https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/dhs-announces-registration-process-for-temporary-protected-status-for-ethiopia

Department of Homeland Security News Release

https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/temporary-protected-status/temporary-protected-status-designated-country-ethiopia

What Is TPS?

How To Apply For TPS

Temporary Protected Status For Ukraine & Afghanistan

የሚ ጌታቸው የኢሚግሬሽን ህግ ቢሮ ኢትዮጵያውያን የጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ (TPS)እንዲያገኙ አገልግሎት መስጠት ጀምሯል።

በአሜሪካ የሚኖሩ ኢትዮጵያውያን ጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ (TPS) ማመልከቻቸውን ከአሁን ጊዜ ጀምሮ ማስገባት ይችላሉ

ዲ ኤች.ኤስ ኢትዮጵያን ለ18 ወራት የሚቆይ ጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ (TPS) ተጠቃሚ እድትሆን ደንግጓል::

ቀን:ታኅሣሥ 10, 2015

ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ አሜሪካ: ዲ ኤች.ኤስ ኢትዮጵያን ለ18 ወራት ጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ (“TPS”) እንድታገኝ መደንገጉን ካስታወቀ በኋላ፣ኅዳር 30 2015 የፌዴራል መመዝገቢያ ማስታወቂያ አዉጥቶ ነበር ይህ ጉዳይ ከተነገረበት ጊዜ ጀምሮ በአሁኑ ጊዜ በዩናይትድ ስቴትስ የሚገኙ አንዳንድ ኢትዮጵያውያን ጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ እና የጉዞ ሰነድ ማመልከቻቸውን ከታኅሣሥ 3, 2015 ጀምሮ ማስገባት እንዲጀምሩ ፈቅዷል።

ይህ ዜና ለየሚ ጌታቸው ኢሚግሬሽን ህግ ቢሮ ኢትዮጵያውያንን ለመርዳት ባለው ተልዕኮ ላይ ትልቅ ሚናን ይጫወታል። ቢሮዋችን ከተለያዩ የአለም ሀገራት የመጡ ደንበኞችን ከ አፍሪካ፣ ከመካከለኛው ምስራቅ፣ ከመካከለኛው እና ከደቡብ አሜሪካ፣ ከአውሮፓ፣ ከእስያ፣ ከካናዳ፣ ከአውስትራሊያን እና ሌሎችንም ባጋጠሟቸውን የኢሚግሬሽን ጉዳዮች ሲረዳ ቆይቷል።

“በዚህ ጠቃሚ መመሪያ ከጥቅምት 10, 2015 ጀምሮ እስከ ታኅሣሥ 3 2015 በአካል በአሜሪካ ውስጥ የሚገኙ ኢትዮጵያውያን ዜጎች ለጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ እና የጉዞ ሰነድ ማመልከቻ ማቅረብ ይችላሉ። ከ ጥቅምት 10 2015 በኋላ ወደ አሜሪካ ለመጓዝ የሚሞክሩ፣ ለጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ ብቁ አይሆኑም::” ትለናለች የየሚ ጌታቸው የኢሚግሬሽን ህግ ቢሮ ባልደረባ የሆነችው ጠበቃ ሜዲያ አንሳሪ፣. ይህ በአሜሪካ የሚገኙ ኢትዮጵያውያን ዜጎች የስራ ፍቃድ እና የጉዞ ሰነድ እንዲያገኙ ያስችላቸዋል።

ይህ ዜና በቅርቡ በኢትዮጵያ የተከሰተው የእርስ በርስ ጦርነት እና የጎሳ ግጭቶችን ተከትሎ የመጣ ነው። ሳን ሆዜ ካሊፎርኒያ የሚገኘው የኢሚግሬሽን ቢሮዋችን ተልእኮ የኢትዮጵያውንን ደህንነት በተገቢ መልኩ ማረጋገጥ ነው። በዚህም መሰረት የሚከተሉትን አገልግሎቶች ሰጥቷል:

· በኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ ለህዝቦች ሰብአዊ ርዳታ ለማምጣት እንዲረዳ ከአሜሪካ ኮንግረስ ተወካዮች ጋር ግንኙነት ከፍቷል

· በመቶዎች የሚቆጠሩ ኢትዮጵያውያን በኢሚግሬሽን ፍርድ ቤቶች ወይም በ USCIS በኩል ጥገኝነት እንዲያገኙ ረድቷል

· ቤተሰብን መሰረት ባደረጉ ማመልከቻዎች ኢትዮጵያውያንን ከቤተሰቦቻቸው ጋር ያገናኛል።

በተጨማሪም ድርጅታችን ኢትዮጵያውያንን በTPS ማመልከቻዎች መርዳት ጀምሯል። TPS በአሜሪካ ውስጥ ላሉ ኢትዮጵያውያን በተለይም ድንበር በማቋረጥ በስደት ህይወታቸዉን ለማትረፍ ሸሽተው የመጡ እና ያለስራ ፍቃድ ወይም ለመጓዝ የጉዞ ሰነድ ማግኘት ባልቻሉት ላይ ከፍተኛ አስተዋፆ ይኖረዋል። ምንም እንኳን TPS በአሜሪካ የሚኖሩ ኢትዮጵያውያንን በቋሚነት ለመኖር የሚያስችል ባይሆንም አሁን ያለው አስተዳደር ኢትዮጵያውያንን ካለው የእርስ በርስ ጦርነት ለመጠበቅ የወሰደው አዎንታዊ እርምጃ ነው።

ለTPS ብቁ ነኝ?

TPS ተጠቃሚ እንዲሆን የተመረጠዉ ሀገር ዜግነት ያለው፣ ማመልከቻውን በተወሰነ የምዝገባ ጊዜ ውስጥ ላቀረበ እና ከተወሰነው ቀን ጀምሮ በአካል በአሜሪካን ውስጥ ለኖረ ግለሰብ ሊሰጥ ይችላል። አመልካቾች TPS ከተደነገገበት ቀን ቀደም ሲል በአሜሪካን ውስጥ መሆናቸውን ማረጋገጥ አለባቸው። ለኢትዮጵያ የተሰጠበት ቀን ከጥቅምት 10 ቀን 2015 ጀምሮ ለ18 ወራት ሲሆን DHS አንደሁኔታው ሊራዘመው ይችላል። ስኬታማ አመልካቾች ሁለቱንም የስራ ፍቃድ እና የጉዞ ሰነዶችን ሊያገኙ ይችላሉ።

ኢትዮጵያውያን በአሜሪካን ጊዜያዊ የህግ ከለላ ስለማግኘት የበለጠ ለማወቅ ይሄንን ሊንክ ይጠቀሙ https://www.ethiopianattorney.com ። እርስዎን እና ወዳጅ ዘመዶችዎን ለመርዳት አስተማማኝ አገልግሎትእንሰጣለን:: በየሚ ጌታቸው የኢሚግሬሽን ህግ ቢሮ ብዙ ልምድ ባካበቱ ሰራተኞች፣ የእርስዎን እና የወዳጅ ዘመዶችዎን የኢሚግሬሽን ጥያቄዎች ለመመለስ ሁሌም ዝግጁ ነን::

ለTPS ብቁ መሆንዎን እና ተጠቃሚ መሆን ይችሉ እንደሆነ ለማየት እኛን ያነጋግሩን እና በቅድሚያ ለማማከር አገልግሎት ቀጠሮ በመያዝ ይጀምሩ። እኛ እርስዎን ለመርዳት ዝግጁ ነን።

ስለ የሚ ጌታቸው የኢሚግሬሽን ቢሮ

ቢሮዋችን የእያንዳንዱ ደንበኛ ጉዳይ ላይ ትኩረት ሰቶ በትጋት ይሰራል:: ጥሩ የመከላከያ ዘዴዎችን እና ስልት በመጠቀም ለእርስዎ እና ለቤተሰብዎ በአሜሪካን ውስጥ የመኖር እና የመስራት ፍቃድ እንዲያገኙ ለማድረግ ታትሮ ይሰራል። ቢሮዋችን ለ TPS ከተመረጡት አገሮች የመጡ ብዙ ግለሰቦች TPS እንዲያገኙ ረድቷል። የአማርኛ ቋንቋ አቀላጥፈው የሚናገሩ ሰራተኞች ያሉት ቡድን በስደት ጉዳዮች ላይ እርስዎን በወንጀል ክስ ምክንያት የመባረር ሂደት መከላከልን(deportaion and removal defense) ጨምሮ፣ ቤተሰብዎ ወደ አሜሪካን ሀገር አንዲመጡ በቆንስላ አያያዝ (consular processing) እና የይቅርታ ማመልከቻ (waiver) የመሳሰሉትን አገለግሎቶች ለመስጥት ዝግጁ ናቸው። እርስዎ የሚፈልጓቸውን የኢሚግሬሽን ውጤቶች ለማግኘት የ የሚ ጌታቸው ኢሚግሬሽን ህግ ቢሮ በቅንነት እና ቁርጠኝነት ከእርስዎ እና ከቤተሰብዎ ጋር ለመስራት ዝግጁ ነን።

ተጨማሪ መርጃዎች፡

https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/dhs-announces-registration-process-for-temporary-protected-status-for-ethiopia

Department of Homeland Security News Release

https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/temporary-protected-status/temporary-protected-status-designated-country-ethiopia

What Is TPS?

How To Apply For TPS

Temporary Protected Status For Ukraine & Afghanistan

Media Contact

Medya Ansari, Esq., Yemi Getachew Immigration Law, 1 408-292-799, lucas@rocketpilots.com

SOURCE Yemi Getachew Immigration Law