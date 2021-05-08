Yemo Watch Charger Magnetic Watch Charging Cable Cord Compatible with Apple Watch Series Se 6 5 4 3 2 1 (1M)



Price: $11.99 - $9.33

(as of May 08,2021 14:19:13 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Fast Charging

Offering a fast charging speed for your watch, which need about 2. 5 hours.

Magnetic Charging

When the charger close to the back of the watch, the magnet will automatically connect and charge your watch immediately.

Widely Compatibility

Compatible with apple watch series SE/6/5/4/3/2/1 and all size 38mm/40mm/42mm/44mm Version.

Durable and Compact Design

Made of high quality material with compact structure, ensures a stable and excellent input for your watch.

Safety Measures

The charger cord with over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit and over-temperature protection and other safety features.

Portable for Everywhere

With lightweight design, it will follow you on your office, home and travel.

Color

Black

Black

Connector

USB-C

USB-C

Adapter

QC3.0 Adapter Included

QC3.0 Adapter Included

Cable

1m USB-C Cable Included

1m USB-C Cable Included

Compatible Devices

iPhone 12/11 Series and More Qi-enabled phones; Apple Watch SE/6/5/4/3/2/1 & Airpods Pro/2/1

iPhone 12/11 Series and More Qi-enabled phones; Apple Watch SE/6/5/4/3/2/1 & Airpods Pro/2/1& Pencil 1st

Magnetic charging: Built with magnetic charging module, easily dock your watch with shock absorption.

Charging speed: Offer a fast charging speed about 2. 5 hours. (NOTE: recommended to use 5V/2A adapter or original adapter.)

Protection: Built with over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit and over-temperature protection, this watch charging cord offer you safe charging protection.

Universal compatible: Compatible with all Series Apple Watch SE/6/5/4/3/2/1.

Portable design: Lightweight and compact design, toss it into your backpack and ensure reliable charging for your watch wherever you are.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

