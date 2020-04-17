Yes, Even Introverts Can Be Lonely Right Now

As an introvert, I thought I was immune to loneliness. I’ve been working remotely as long as I’ve been working. I enjoy the comfort of writing at home, the efficiency of not commuting and the freedom from interruptions by extroverted colleagues.

But in my first year of graduate school, I was struggling to get my papers accepted by journals — and to feel accepted by my new classmates. In the middle of the cold, gray Michigan winter, my roommates went home for the holidays, and I felt completely isolated.

I was confused. Solitude is supposed to be introvert heaven. I’ve always preferred a book to a concert. I’d rather have a deep conversation than a dance party … or even a birthday party. I rarely pick up the phone when it rings if the call wasn’t scheduled. I scored 13 out of 16 on Introvert Bingo. So I did what any self-respecting introvert who happens to be an organizational psychologist would do: I started digging into the research.

It’s often said that extroverts get their energy from people, while introverts are energized by solitude. The data show that’s a myth. In a pair of studies, people rated their energy hourly or weekly. Extroverts felt more energized when they were being talkative and outgoing — but introverts did, too. Then, in an experiment, people were randomly assigned to act like extroverts or introverts in a group discussion. Acting extroverted energized even the introverts.