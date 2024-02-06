Yili Brings Its Flagship Products to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicked off on January 12, Yili, as the official global partner, has brought the products of its sub-brands including AMBPOMIAL, Joyday, Cremo, and iberri to the tournament.

During the event, Yili has presented its brands on the on-field advertising boards, in the off-field brand interactive zone, and on social media platforms to celebrate the event with global football fans. In addition, Yili has launched special communication campaigns in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia to drive greater awareness of its brands among consumers.

Joyday is Yili’s first ice cream brand targeting international markets. It is not only a bestseller across Indonesia but also reaches the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Taking advantage of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, Joyday has launched online and offline interactive activities to support an even closer brand-consumer relationship.

The Joyday booth has been set up at Doha’s iconic Al Thumama Stadium, where a large number of fans have participated in soccer-related activity and engaged in creative photo-taking to win merchandise co-developed by Yili and the Asian Cup.

In addition to the in-stadium exhibition, on January 24, Joyday invited Timotius, an Indonesian sports influencer, to interact with consumers at its booth and share the event on social media platforms with a wide range of followers. The brand’s interactions with consumers through its Instagram and TikTok accounts (@joydayicecream), including lucky draws and many other activities, have also attracted much attention both online and offline.

In Indonesia’s local supermarkets, Joyday also launched an Asian-Cup-themed marketing campaign where consumers can bring home themed products for free. This has enabled local fans to feel a deeper connection with the event as it takes place.

During the AFC Asian Cup, Yili’s Thai ice cream brand Cremo has also rolled out a series of brand activities. It invited famous football commentators to share with viewers their real-time insights into the games on KhobSanam, a publisher platform. Cremo’s Facebook account also launched lucky draws for the enthusiastic fans. One comment praised the rich & delicious Cremo for being the “best friend” of fans watching the Asian Cup.

In Malaysia, AMBPOMIAL initiated themed events in local supermarkets, expanding the tournament’s popularity from Qatar to Malaysia.

As the official partner of the AFC, Yili will continue working together with organizers of international sports events to promote deeper integration of the health industry and sports, helping to secure a healthier and better life for global consumers.

