YMCA of Metro Chicago Launches Joyful New Brand: The Power of Play

Backed by science, the brand platform reflects the Y’s commitment to its communities

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago today announced the debut of its new brand: The Power of Play.

The launch follows a multi-year process that included multiple rounds of stakeholder interviews, intensive evaluation of programs and services, and assessment of community and partner needs. In addition to showcasing the Y’s purposeful commitment to progress and joy, the resulting brand reflects the Y’s unique position and purpose as a vital community resource for individuals and families throughout Chicagoland and across the Midwest.

“‘The Power of Play’ is all about the ability of fun and joyful actions to bring us together, inspire hope and opportunity, and move our communities forward,” said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metro Chicago. “Play is beneficial for people of all ages, and the Y’s capacity to empower play for all members of our communities aligns closely with our mission to strengthen those communities by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other.”

Scientific research demonstrates correlation between playfulness and the ability for individuals to experience contentment, practice emotional intelligence, and cope with stressful situations, among other benefits. In youth, short breaks for play and leisure translate to significant increases in learning and academic performance. In adults, play has been shown to correlate with intrinsic motivation, creativity, spontaneity, and leadership.

“More than just colors and slogans, a brand represents an organization’s identity, aspirations, and values, which for the Y include progress, growth, and — yes! — playfulness,” said Brandon Davis, Vice President of Brand Engagement, YMCA of Metro Chicago. “The debut of ‘The Power of Play’ reflects not only the Y’s commitment to the communities we serve, but also our organizational agility and expertise in leveraging that commitment to meet the needs of our members, partners, friends, and communities in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

It’s time to play! For more information about how the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago plays both for fun and for progress, please visit ymcachicago.org.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y’s locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Katy Broom

Director, Public Relations & Communications

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

312-932-1171

kbroom@ymcachicago.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ymca-of-metro-chicago-launches-joyful-new-brand-the-power-of-play-301958005.html

SOURCE YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

