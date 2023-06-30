YNV Tech Talent: Bridging Nigeria’s Tech Talent Gap – TechEconomy







YNV Tech Talent, a leading provider of tech, cybersecurity, and digital skilling solutions, has recently enhanced its services to offer a comprehensive package aimed at revolutionizing the Nigerian IT market.

By integrating the capabilities of Tek Experts, elev8, and Cytek, YNV Tech Talent seeks to bridge the tech talent and digital skill gaps in Nigeria and provide end-to-end IT talent solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Tek Experts, with its global expertise in IT talent sourcing and managed services, combined with elev8’s deep understanding of the local Nigerian market, aims to empower workforces with innovative live and virtual instructor-led and self-paced training solutions.

This collaboration will drive digital transformation in Nigeria. Additionally, Cytek, the recently launched cybersecurity service, offers a comprehensive suite of services including third-party advisory, implementation, and managed security services.

With a more robust range of solutions, YNV Tech Talent assists organizations in Nigeria in filling their tech talent gaps, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and achieving their business outcomes. The expanded offerings also position the group to cater to the needs of larger enterprises and government institutions through skills mapping, role-based training, cutting-edge technologies, digital transformation training, and innovative technology education.

Olugbolahan Olusanya, the Country Manager of Tek Experts Nigeria, highlighted the significant challenge of the tech talent gap faced by organizations in Nigeria. Citing SAP research, he noted that 80% of Nigerian companies expect to encounter a skills gap in the coming year, hindering business growth.

The company’s commitment lies in helping Nigerians develop the necessary skills to succeed in the global workforce. Through partnerships with the government, enterprises, and universities, elev8 provides unique opportunities for Nigerians to acquire the skills and experience required to launch and advance their careers in the tech industry.

By consolidating Tek Experts, elev8, and Cytek under the YNV Tech Talent brand, the company aims to seamlessly bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, upskill the current workforce, and provide cybersecurity solutions.

Furthermore, YNV Tech Talent continues to expand its locations and solutions while striving to make a positive impact in the communities it operates in.

Through partnerships that facilitate the skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of talent, the company aims to retain such talent in Nigeria while also creating opportunities globally, thereby promoting the value of Nigerian talent on a global scale.







