Yocan Ziva Pro — Stay discreet, and keep standards high.

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Since its launch on the market, Yocan Ziva has been widely praised for its discreet design, high-cost performance, various colors, compactness, durability, and portability. According to various suggestions, we launch its upgraded version — Yocan Ziva Pro.

Yocan Ziva Pro is the latest CBD battery released by Yocan. Compared with Yocan Ziva, the Ziva Pro has an OLED display on the side and is equipped with touch buttons with functions such as puff counter, preheating, safety cut-off, and voltage adjustment. lts concealed design ensures that it remains inconspicuous in most situations, keeps your vape experience low-profile, and enjoys vaping discreetly. And the OLED display tells you everything you want to know.

When the Yocan Ziva Pro is powered on, touch the button twice to activate the preheating function, and then the OLED display will remain on at the user-set voltage for 10 seconds, or touch the button twice to turn off this function. It has a comprehensive voltage range with an adjustable voltage range of 1.8V to 4.2V. It is worth noting that Ziva Pro needs to touch the button 4 times to unlock the function to enable functions such as preheating (touch the button 2 times), voltage adjustment (touch the button 3 times), and clearing the puffs count (touch the button 7 times). It will automatically lock and the screen will turn off after 10 seconds of operation.

Yocan Ziva Pro is a CBD battery with inhalation activation, simply inhale from the mouthpiece and your device will start producing vapor! Available in seven colors including black, gray, silver, dark blue, purple, cyan blue gradient, and yellow-pink gradient, the Ziva Pro offers options to suit individual preferences.

Yocan Tech is one of the best manufacturers in the vaping industry, with lots of exclusive vape technologies. Our vaporizers are known for their high quality, sleek design, and exceptional vapor production. As a vaporizer manufacturer, Yocan strives to promote not only an elevated way of vaping but also thinking and living. Each device has been carefully screened by our professional team to give you a more quality experience. Also, Yocan will continue to come out with more excellent technologies and new products in the near future.

