Yoga May Help Ease Migraines

Researchers in India randomized 114 patients with episodic migraines to one of two groups. The first received conventional medical therapy as prescribed by their doctors; the second got conventional treatment, plus a yoga program that included breathing exercises, relaxation techniques and yogic postures. Patients learned the program in one-hour sessions three days a week for a month under the supervision of a yoga therapist, and then practiced the routines at home, five days a week for the next two months.