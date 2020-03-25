Yogi Adityanath’s Temple Run Hours After PM’s Appeal To Avoid Gatherings

Yogi Adityanath during a ritual to shift the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya amid coronavirus scare

Lucknow:

Less than 12 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown over coronavirus fears, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Ayodhya and participated in an early morning ritual to shift the idol of Lord Ram from a tin shed inside the Ram Janmabhoomi (birthplace) to a temporary structure made of fibre.

The idol has been moved and will remain at the temporary structure till the temple is built at the site.

The Chief Minister tweeted, calling this ritual the beginning of the first phase of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A meeting to decide on the actual date of construction was to be held in the first week of April at the temple town, but it is not clear whether that will go ahead.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान… भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान… मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में ‘रामलला’ की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया। भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

It was reported that the ceremony could be deferred amid the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the Novel Corona virus for which no vaccine has been developed yet; however, the Chief Minister chose to go ahead with it. At least 20 people attended the ritual. Visuals from the spot showed the Chief Minister leading prayers with many prominent saints from the town in attendance. Senior government officials including Ayodhya’s district magistrate and the police chief were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested people to avoid large gatherings to minimise the chances of contracting the highly infectious coronavirus, which has spread to several nations after it was first detected at a seafood market in China’s Wuhan.

The Ayodhya administration has already banned entry of pilgrims into the town till April 2. The country is under lockdown with all flights and trains stopped, except for the movement of essential items and services.

The Supreme Court in November last year ruled that the land in Ayodhya belongs entirely to the deity Ram Lalla or infant Lord Ram, in a landmark verdict that paved the way for a temple at the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for decades. The five-judge constitution bench also ruled that a “prominent site” in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted for a new mosque.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Ram temple will be built within a matter of months.

The land assigned for a mosque in Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh government, in line with the Supreme Court order, is some 25 km from the temple-mosque site. The land is in village Dhanipur in Ayodhya, on the Lucknow highway, around 18 km from the district headquarters, UP minister Srikant Sharma said in February.