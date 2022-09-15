Yokogawa Acquires Votiva to Accelerate ERP Business Growth in Southeast Asia

Strengthening ERP solution consulting, implementation, and technical support for customers in this fast-growing region

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has completed the acquisition of Votiva Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Votiva”), a Southeast Asia IT consultancy that provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software implementation services. ERP systems are at the core of the solutions that Yokogawa provides to support smart manufacturing and digital transformation (DX) for customers in the manufacturing industry. This acquisition will allow the company to expand its provision of ERP solution consulting, implementation, and technical support services in Southeast Asia. With this acquisition, Votiva will change its company name to Yokogawa Votiva Solutions.

Established in 2007, Votiva operates in five Southeast Asian countries. In addition to IT outsourcing services, the company provides global consulting and implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics ERP, one of the leading ERP offerings on the market today. Votiva distributes and implements Microsoft Dynamics ERP & CRM, Microsoft Dynamics ERP for Retail, and Dynamics 365 Cloud, and has a track record of more than 400 Microsoft Dynamics implementation projects in a wide variety of industries in Southeast Asia.

In 2019, Yokogawa began offering ERP solutions to manufacturers in Southeast Asia. Leveraging the extensive ERP expertise and resources that the company has acquired in Japan, it will scale up its activities in Southeast Asia to provide not only sensor and control system solutions that support factory operations, but also IT solutions that support problem-solving at the management level. Yokogawa’s ERP solutions are highly flexible and can be adapted to specific customer needs in a wide variety of industries, from chemicals, pulp & paper, mining and non-ferrous metals through to food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing.

As more companies embrace DX, the demand for ERP solutions in Southeast Asia is also growing. In recent years, business owners have been trying to increase competitiveness and efficiency by efficiently managing all business activities — including factory operations — at the enterprise level and optimizing them with digital technology. The acquisition of Yokogawa Votiva Solutions will allow Yokogawa to expand its ERP services and accelerate the implementation of ERP solutions that enable customers in Southeast Asia to achieve their digitalization goals more effectively. Moreover, with their robust information technology (IT) skills and extensive knowledge and experience, the professionals at Yokogawa Votiva Solutions will be able to support not only companies in Southeast Asia, but also organizations expanding into the region from Japan, Europe, and the United States, helping them execute their DX initiatives in a dynamic environment.

Toshinari Miyamoto, president and CEO of Yokogawa Engineering Asia, the regional headquarters of Southeast Asia, commented, “Yokogawa Votiva’s ERP solutions can help businesses of all sizes across all industries accelerate their digitalization Today, Yokogawa’s operations in Southeast Asian countries provide numerous DX technology-related products and smart manufacturing implementation consulting services (including SIRI*) for the manufacturing industry. Capitalizing on Yokogawa Votiva’s expertise in ERP, we will be able to transform entire businesses by integrating data at all levels of the organization, from company management down to plant operations.”

* The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) was created by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with a network of leading technology companies, consultancy firms, and industry and academic experts. SIRI comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size and industry – start, scale, and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys.

Outline of Votiva

Founded: 2007

Locations: Singapore (HQ), Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia

CEO: Morten Bech

Main business: Microsoft Dynamics ERP & CRM, Dynamics 365 Cloud implementation service provider

More Information

https://www.yokogawa.com/sg/solutions/solutions/erp-solutions/

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 122 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

For Media Enquiries

Please write to the marketing and communications team, Yokogawa Engineering Asia, at [email protected].

SOURCE Yokogawa Electric Corporation