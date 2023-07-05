YOMAEX Leads the Trend of Innovation, Creating a Top Trading Feast

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, YOMAEX, the top platform for trading digital assets, announced a significant service improvement to better serve users all over the world. This upgrade includes everything, from product innovation to technological optimization.

Perry Schmidt, Head of Marketing at YOMAEX, stated, “Innovation is the core engine that drives the industry, and YOMAEX is always at the forefront of innovation. As a pioneer in digital asset trading platforms, we are dedicated to provide our users throughout the world more expert and secure services thanks to our superior technical strength and innovation.”

In terms of technological innovation, YOMAEX has successfully increased the processing speed of its internally created transaction aggregation engine, which can now handle millions of orders per second with an average transaction latency of under 50 milliseconds. Additionally, after a number of stress testing, YOMAEX was able to maintain the platform’s stability under difficult circumstances.

“To fulfill the large concurrent transaction needs of users, our transaction aggregation engine is not only exceptionally strong but also incredibly stable. At the same time, we streamline transactions by applying the most recent blockchain technology to asset clearing and settlement,” Perry Schmidt explains the technological benefits of YOMAEX in this manner.

YOMAEX has also accomplished a lot in terms of product innovation. YOMAEX has developed a unique options trading product based on digital currencies in addition to providing derivatives trading on a variety of cryptocurrencies up to 200x, allowing users to adapt quickly to the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Perry Schmidt expressed optimism about the future development. “We are dedicated to offering users and project partners greater services and support, and we will keep promoting technology and product innovation. Through our efforts, we aspire to set the pace for innovation in digital currency trading and offer our users a top-notch trading experience.”

The extensive service improvement of YOMAEX not only satisfies the varied trading requirements of customers, but also increases the platform’s security protection capability and improves the trading experience even more. For users worldwide, this upgrade means they will be able to take advantage of a better and more secure trading environment. It also highlights YOMAEX’s unique prowess in the digital asset trading market.

