YOMAEX links social welfare to build a new charity ecology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, YOMAEX, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced a major news, combining blockchain technology with social welfare to create a new ecology of charity. Perry Schmidt, head of the YOMAEX exchange market, said that YOMAEX is not only committed to providing users with one-stop cryptocurrency trading and financial service experience, but also actively participates in charity and public welfare undertakings to benefit the society with digital currency.

“YOMAEX is a deeply responsible cryptocurrency trading platform. We regard social responsibility as an important responsibility and regard charity as an important means to promote the development of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency industry. ” Perry Schmidt made the announcement at a press conference.

YOMAEX Exchange is using its own innovative blockchain technology to achieve decentralized management for charity and public welfare. Through this move, YOMAEX can improve the efficiency, fairness, and transparency of charitable endeavors. With this mechanism, the transfer of bitcoin from donors to recipients is completely transparent and tradable.

Perry Schmidt further explained, “Our platform has a strong technical background, including intelligent trading system, cryptocurrency risk control system. Our goal is to make these advanced technologies benefit society and promote the development and application of blockchain technology through practice.”

Since its establishment, YOMAEX has adhered to the operation philosophy of community co-construction and revenue sharing. Welcomes people who are interested in blockchain to join together to contribute to the development of the industry with a new ecology of charity.

Finally, Schmidt expressed confidence in the future: “YOMAEX is committed to building a new philanthropy ecosystem and promoting the development and application of blockchain technology around the world. “

YOMAEX exchange promotes charitable activities not only to give back to society, but also to construct a new ecosystem of charity in an innovative way, so that more people may comprehend blockchain technology and promote its development and implementation around the world. The bitcoin trading business is expected to enjoy a brighter future as a result of YOMAEX’s efforts.

YOMAEX’s effort demonstrates the revolutionary impact of blockchain technology, which can be used not only for financial transactions, but also to provide a whole new level of social welfare by increasing the transparency and efficiency of public welfare activities.

Company: Yomaex Group Limited

Contact Person: PR

Email: support@yomaexi.org

Website: https://www.yomaexi.org/

City: Santa Clara, California

YOMAEX Crypto Market Limited

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yomaex-links-social-welfare-to-build-a-new-charity-ecology-301867826.html

SOURCE Yomaex Group Limited

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

