York Regional Police Selects IMP for their e-notes digital transformation

They are the first Police service in Canada to adopt a cryptographically enhanced electronic notes and investigative cross-platform solution

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ – York Regional Police announced today that it will be implementing use of new policing software called Intelligent Mobile Patrol (IMP) throughout its service. The software runs on mobile phones, mobile workstations, and desktop computers, which connect to central police databases, creating efficiencies and modernizing a historic duty note taking paper process.

IMP was designed and developed by Canadian company Digital Mobility Inc., in conjunction with a team of ex-and-current Law Enforcement officers.

“York Regional Police continues to be provincial and national leaders in utilizing the latest technology to modernize our police service and create efficiencies for officers that ultimately benefit our community,” said Chief of York Regional Police Jim MacSween. “We’re pleased to partner with DMI on this innovative solution, which transforms our current paper-based process.”

Features of the Intelligent Mobile Patrol app include:

Cross platform solution, enabling officers to use smart phones, mobile devices and desktop computers.

Dispatch details immediately imported, creating efficiencies and reducing duplications.

Instant delivery of e-notes to police RMS to improve workflow and disclosure.

Full evidential integrity due to a patent-pending cryptographic feature.

Technology allowing for officers to verify notes in court.

Officer workflow design, including arrest forms.

Offline functionality for when officers are in remote locations.

Speech-to-text note taking so the officers can have their hands free.

Investigator notes allowing for a complete digital investigative workflow.

ID/Driver’s License details imported into the respective forms.

Leveraging the power of data, through immediate access to submitted notes.

“Note-taking is an essential part of police work. DMI wanted to take e-notes and modernize the process for the 21st Century and provide a turnkey solution for Canadian law enforcement that addressed key issues preventing services from adopting electronic notes.” Said Nadeem Basaria, Director – DMI. “IMP provides public safety with a complete e-notes solution, integrating systems, reducing duplication, saving officers time, creating efficiencies, leveraging the intelligence of data, coupled with state-of-the-art encryption and security to ensure the integrity of the data from officer to court. We are extremely proud to be working with YRP on this implementation.”

IMP is available immediately to all police forces in Canada: https://intelligentmobilepatrol.com/

About Digital Mobility Inc.

Digital Mobility Inc. is a public safety software development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company specializes in tools for law enforcement, EMS and other public safety agencies.

About York Regional Police

York Regional Police was formed on January 1, 1971, it is the 3rd largest police service in Ontario, with a total of 2400 uniform and civilian members and is a 2021 Greater Toronto top Employer. York Regional Police provides policing services to the 1.2million residents of the Regional Municipality of York, one of the safest municipalities in Canada.

Note for editors: Members of the press are welcomed to use content published by DMI on the necessity, history and future of police note-taking via this link: https://digitalmobilityinc.com/canadian-police-receive-cutting-edge-e-notes-app-for-taking-police-notes/

