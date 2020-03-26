Yotel & Duetto enter tech partnership

The hospitality brand Yotel has partnered with Duetto to streamline its revenue processes and maximise profitability across European operations.

Duetto has developed a suite of cloud applications to simplify hospitality revenue decisions and allow hoteliers to “work smarter”, increasing organisational efficiency, revenue, and profitability.

Yotel will be implementing Duetto’s pricing application, GameChanger, and its solution for intelligent reporting, ScoreBoard, in eight properties across the globe, totalling 2,776 rooms.

“Yotel is a trailblazer when it comes to hospitality – pioneering the smart hotel and now leading the field with its robotic luggage concierge, Yobot, in the US. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working together on further innovations in hotel pricing and revenue strategy,” said David Woolenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Duetto.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duetto – a company that is as forward-looking about the hospitality business as YOTEL. Our guest-facing product is innovative and technology driven, and it is therefore imperative that our back-of-house operations should be equally cutting edge,” said Joe Pettigrew, SVP Commercial Strategy for Yotel.

Yotel operates properties in airports and cities around the world. Its Yotelair properties in Europe include London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Schiphol. It also operates hotels in Edinburgh, Amsterdam and Istanbul, as well as properties in the US and Singapore. The brand will open five more hotels across Europe in the next nine months.