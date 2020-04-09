You and Your Kids Can’t Stand Each Other. Now What?

I’m going to do my best not to:

Lecture

Repeat myself

Judge you

Here’s the process: We will begin with a few principles to remember throughout the meeting. Then we will take five minutes to write our answers to a few questions. When we’re done, we’ll come back and each person will have approximately three minutes to share their responses. While they’re talking, no one can interrupt them. Then the next person will go. After that, there’ll be time to ask questions. Then we’ll check in to make sure everyone feels they were listened to and we have a reasonable chance of making things better. The whole thing should take 45 minutes.

The Principles

(Things to remember and help guide our behavior)

Listening is being prepared to be changed by what you hear . It doesn’t mean waiting for someone to stop talking so we can tell them why they’re wrong and we’re right.

Everyone has the right to have different opinions and feelings about a situation. No one has the right to say that another person’s opinion or feelings are wrong.

No matter what happens here, we still have to live together, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to get to a better place . Check how you’re showing up: no eye rolls, sighing or insulting body language.

Each of us is probably going to have to change at least one thing about what we’re doing to make the problem better.

Hand out paper so members of your household can write down their responses to the following questions. (You can take dictation for a child who is too young to write.)

Please describe specifically what’s frustrating you.

What do you want to happen instead?

Is there anything you’re doing that is contributing to the problem? If yes, is there something you’re willing to do to change it?

Why would these changes be hard to implement? Why would you think they wouldn’t work?

This meeting will be worth doing if …

Come back together and have each person read their responses. You can encourage people to write questions or things they want to remember on their paper as they listen to the other family member(s).

Q. and A. Session

This is a really tricky part of the meeting. People need to ask questions to get clarification but not come across as questioning the other person’s intelligence, logic or experiences. These sentence starters, or “stems,” can help people ask a “curious” question instead of a “why would you ever think X” question:

Can you tell me more about …?

Help me understand why …

Both of these sentence “stems” need to be used with a tone of genuine curiosity. If the tone is sarcastic, it doesn’t matter what you say, the person on the receiving end will get defensive and believe (for good reason) that you aren’t taking their perspective seriously.

Summary

Each person takes up to one minute to answer the following two questions:

What is the one thing you want everyone else to remember about what you said?

What is the one thing you heard from the other person that is important to remember?

What Now?

It’s unrealistic to expect that one meeting will solve the conflict. So have a short check the next day.

What does success look like here? Maybe it didn’t go perfectly. That’s OK. Success is breaking at least some of the patterns of unproductive discussions. Don’t worry, you’ll have more opportunities to practice.

And once you’ve learned it, whether you’re cooped up at home or not, you can use this strategy not just with kids, but spouses, roommates, or anytime you’re frustrated, angry with or worried about other people.

Rosalind Wiseman is the co-founder of Cultures of Dignity and author of “Queen Bees and Wannabes.”