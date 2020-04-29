You Can Buy a 'Friends' Face Mask for Less Than $20!





They’ll be there for you – and that means through the global health crisis, too.

As more and more merchants stock up on masks amid the pandemic, stores are getting more creative with their offerings, including different pop culture-themed items. And that now includes Friends!

Hot Topic revealed a new item on their online store, which features the logo from the hit TV series on a fashion face mask that retails for $14.90. The masks are available for pre-order now, and will ship at the end of May to early June.

Here’s the item’s description: “This Friends logo fashion face mask will be there for you! It is great for everyday wear. Please note: This mask is not suitable for medical or clinical use.”

If you’re in the market for masks in general, here’s where you can buy them.

