You Can Now Exit WhatsApp Groups Without Anyone Knowing 

An exciting feature has been announced on WhatsApp by Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.

Users’ privacy has been enhanced, with more control over conversations and protection when sending messages.

Exiting WhatsApp groups without anyone noticing has been one feature I have always looked forward to and here we have it. You can also limit your contacts from seeing your online status and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

According to Zuckerberg: “We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

“Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature starts to roll out to all users this month.”

The feature is being tested and will be rolled out to all users this month.

“Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private,” said Ami Vora, Head of Product at WhatsApp.

“To spread the word about these new features, we’re also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp,” Vora added.

Per BBC, Janis Wong, research associate at The Alan Turing Institute, said: “It’s always nice to give users more control – users like and need to have more control.”

But unless users were prompted to use the features or made fully aware of them in the app, their impact could be limited.

“If it’s not default, or if users aren’t prompted to reconsider their options, then it’s not necessarily very useful, if users aren’t aware this is something that they can do,” she added.