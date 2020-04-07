You can now forward frequently shared WhatsApp messages to just one chat at a time

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp said on Tuesday it will allow users to send frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time as part of efforts to curb spreading of misinformation amid the pandemic.

“This limit kicks in once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. This is the latest limit that WhatsApp has set, making us one of the few products that have taken steps to constrain virality and place limits on how people can send messages,” the company said.

WhatsApp further said in a blog post that with billions of people unable to see their friends and family in person due to the lockdown, they are relying on its services more than ever to communicate. “People are talking to doctors, teachers and isolated loved ones via WhatsApp during this crisis. That’s why all your messages and calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to give you a secure place for your most personal conversations,” it said.

The Facebook-owned company recently also launched the WHO Coronavirus Health Alert service to give prompt, reliable and official information to people within a day, worldwide.

“Specifically for India, we announced the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp in partnership with the government. Similar services have been introduced in several States of India to empower users to find credible and accurate information across the country, both in English and their specific regional language, with more helplines expected to launch in the coming weeks,” it said.

The company said forwarding messages is not bad and many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes and reflections or prayers they find meaningful. In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organise public moments of support for frontline health workers.

“However, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation,” the blog post added.