You don’t have to go high end to get full coverage. If you’ve been following me for a while now, you know how much I love the @maybelline Fit Me foundation, in case you’re of a skin tone similar to mine, I am in the shade “230 Natural Buff”. That one offers a satin-y, skin-like finish and medium coverage. 5 years down the line, it’s still one of my favorite foundations and I reach out to it ever so often!

.

Today I’m introducing you to her more full coverage sister, the Super Stay 24 H foundation, I’m in the shade “220 Natural Beige” and it matches me perfectly. My skin has a neutral undertone to it so I can carry off foundations with both – warm and neutral undertones equally well.

.

It has a pump dispenser which makes it very easy to use and prevents any kind of product wastage. The formula on this one is definitely a lot more matte compared to the Fit Me, but it doesn’t look or feel caky at all, it blends beautifully — with a brush as well as a beauty blender. It offers a soft matte finish. It lasts a really long time too.

.

Now, I have normal skin and I don’t set my entire face, I only bake my under eye area. If you have normal to dry skin, you don’t need to set this foundation, it sets on its own. It didn’t crease or separate on me the entire time I was wearing it, until I took it off at the end of the day, with the help of a cleansing balm, so yeah, it is very long lasting. I don’t know about it lasting for 24 hours, I wouldn’t recommend wearing foundation for that long.

.

Also, a little goes a long way, I just use one pump for my entire face and it’s suffices. The formula is non comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores. I think this will suit people of all skin types, but I recommend that you always use a moisturizer before you go in with any foundation — as smooth, well hydrated skin is the secret to your foundation looking flawless. Also you don’t need to use as much product then!

.

💸 Price : It is available for Rs 750/- (9.91 USD) but is often available at a discounted price on @mynykaa. I got mine for Rs 500/- (6.61 USD) during one of their sales.

.

My foundation shade reference is MAC NC 35. Leave your comments below if you have any questions! 😊

Source