‘You feel helpless’: How Australia’s hospo industry is hurting

It could be five weeks or five years before restaurant owners can swing open their doors and welcome diners to sit at their tables, so until that happens the industry figureheads have taken it upon themselves to sustain the industry in the interim.

Chefs such as Matt Moran, Neil Perry, Luke Mangan and Darren Robertson are fronting campaigns centred around keeping hospitality alive.

TheFork’s Save Our Restaurants campaign, SilverChef and InKind’s Save Hospitality campaign and Help Out Hospo by Momento Hospitality’s Jason Jelicich are all working on ways to keep the hospitality industry afloat so that when the pandemic blows over, we aren’t left missing a huge component of modern lifestyles.

media_camera Matt Moran and Jason Jelicich, of HelpOutHospo, are working on ways to keep Australia’s hospitality industry afloat. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Matt Moran, co-owner of Solotel venues such as Aria, Chiswick and North Bondi Fish, said his heart was broken witnessing the devastation of the industry he loves.

“I don’t think people saw the devastation of what actually happened when we closed,” he said.

“My partner and I had to stand down hundreds of staff without a timeline or answers about what happens next.

“We also had to make the tough calls to our suppliers and producers who rely heavily on our business.

“So many of our Aussie producers are struggling, they have warehouses full of produce. We had no control over the severity of this crisis and it breaks my heart.”

Three Blue Ducks co-owner Darren Robertson said those in hospitality are responsible for many others, which is why the industry needs particular support right now.

“The responsibility we have to do the right thing and make the right call doesn’t just affect us, so comes with an added pressure, which is why it’s so important to support the hospitality industry,” he said.

Owner of Melbourne and Sydney restaurants Daughter In law and Don’t Tell Aunty, Jessi Singh, said anything that would make it easier for chefs to feel more stable was a positive.

“Uncertainty is the main issue,” he said.

“It’s impossible to plan for what you don’t know so its really frustrating to be in a position where you just have to wait and see.

“You feel a bit helpless.”

Initiatives set up to ease this burden are quickly gaining traction and go further than simply spending money at restaurants that have continued to trade.

media_camera Three Blue Ducks co-owner Darren Robertson said those in hospitality are responsible for many others. Picture: Supplied media_camera Celebrity chef Luke Mangan. Picture: Britta Campion / The Australian

Help Out Hospo offers online cooking and cocktail courses led by professionals such as Moran, Perry and Mangan for as little as $10 that goes to the fund. So far more than $50,000 has been raised that will be allocated to stood down hospitality workers.

TheFork’s Save Our Restaurants campaign allows customers to purchase prepaid vouchers from restaurants that have registered through the website that will help restaurants pay costs now and reap the benefits when the venue reopens.

SilverChef and InKind’s Save Hospitality campaign also encourages diners to buy vouchers to their favourite restaurants through the InKind app to maintain a revenue stream during the COVID-19 restrictions, plus gives buyers bonus credit – spend $10 get $15 value.

Currently more than $50,000 has been raised through prepaid vouchers.

The initiatives cover a range of venues across Victoria, NSW and Queensland and contributions can range from $10 to $250, and with so much money raised already it proves that every little bit counts.

media_camera Elle Woodruff from Rice Paper Scissors in Melbourne. Picture: Supplied

Elinor Woodruff from Rice Paper Scissors in Victoria, which is participating in the Save Hospitality program, said while she had been dealing with a harsh array of feelings, seeing the support roll in has been the silver lining.

“I have seen lots of articles saying people have been experiencing grief-like feelings and I would say that’s pretty accurate – shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, acceptance all definitely resonate,” she said.

“There are a lot of positives to the situation no doubt, and it’s phenomenal how the community has come together.”

Find out which of your favourite restaurants you can help here:

www.helpouthospo.com.au

www.saveourrestaurants.com.au

www.savehospitality.org

Originally published as ‘You feel helpless’: How Australia’s hospo industry is hurting