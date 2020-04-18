You Probably Don’t Know These 11 Bollywood Films Were The Remakes of Hollywood Movies

Bollywood has produced some iconic, unique and original stories which we love. But there have been times when Bollywood imitated Hollywood with little or no creativity at all.

Sometimes in order to bring the popular foreign content to India, Bollywood took it a step too far. While in some of them, only the central idea is same, there are others in which the whole plot is a blatant rip-off of some Hollywood movie.

It is only in recent times that Bollywood purchases rights for Hollywood films and produce official remakes. Formerly, we were just laying low and earning big from Hollywood scripts.

Here’s a list of 11 Bollywood movies that are actually remakes of Hollywood films.

1- Judwaa – Twin dragons

Twin Dragons starring Jackie Chan was about two identical twins that were separated by birth only to meet at a later stage in life. Bollywood was too impressed with the script that it went on to made two movies, one with Salman Khan in 1997 and another one with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

2- Krrish – Paycheck

Though being a next part of Koi.. Mil Gaya, Krrish follows a similar storyline from Hollywood movie Paycheck. Krrish takes the story outline inspiration from its Hollywood counterpart.

3- Kyo Ki.. Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta – Liar Liar

Kyon ki main jhut nahi bolta, starring Govinda is Bollywood’s version of Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar. Both the films are about a lawyer who is cursed by his son to only speak the truth every time he opens his mouth to say anything, which turns his life upside down. Comedy king Govinda played the lead in the Bollywood film.

4- Partner – Hitch

This comedy was a remake of the Will Smith starrer Hitch. Where Will Smith helps his goofy friend to try and woo his beautiful and successful love interest, Partner used the same format with Salman Khan as the love guru to Govinda.

5- Fool N Final – Snatch







This film just wasn’t able to match the manic energy of the original Hollywood film Snatch. Even after following a similar storyline as well as characterisation, Fool N Final didn’t do quite well on box office.

6- Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai – My best friend’s wedding

Bollywood may have taken it too far by copying not only the story but also the title of the Hollywood movie. And the rest, as they say, is history.

7- Salaam-e-Ishq – Love, Actually

Salaam-E-Ishq took major inspiration from Love, Actually. Both movies center around couples who are facing problems in their relationships, and story of each couple is, in some way, related to the others.

8- Dil Bole Haddippa – She’s the man

Dil Bole Haddippa drew its inspiration from Hollywood movie, She’s the man. Both movies show a girl disguised as a boy who has a passion for their respective sports, apart from the obvious love story in both the movies.

9- Dostana – Now I pronounce you Chuck and Larry

Dostana is copied from the movie Now I Pronounce You Chuck & Larry in which two men pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment.

10- Bunty aur Babli – Bonnie and Clyde

Bunty and Babli seems to have a highly inspired title along with its main plot similar to Hollywood’s all-time hit, Bonnie and Clyde in which a couple loots people around.

11- Tees Maar Khan – After the Fox

One of the most famous Hollywood comedian, Peter Seller, inspired a lot of filmmakers in Bollywood including the makers of the movie, Tees Maar Khan . The Bollywood movie has the same plot as the movie After The Fox in which the main character plays a master of disguises thief who makes an entire village a movie set to pull off a heist.

