You thought your neighbour was bad! Social media users share snaps of VERY inconsiderate homeowners

  • Social media users from around globe share pictures of their awful neighbours 
  • Includes one who made habit of throwing cigarette butts into neighbour’s yard

Being stuck at home all day in lockdown has forced many of us to become much more well acquainted with our neighbours – warts and all. 

Unfortunately not everyone is blessed with considerate people next-door – and these hilarious images of thoughtless homeowners will make you glad you don’t live on their street. 

Collated by Shareably, social media users from around the globe have shared pictures revealing some outrageously rude behaviour. 

Examples include one person whose giant cactus destroyed their neighbour’s fence and another who made a habit of throwing cigarette butts into next-door’s front garden. 

Here, FEMAIL reveals the worst examples of neighbours from hell… 

Half a job! This user, from the US, shared an example of a very petty neighbour who only painted half of their joint porch roof 

Prickly relations! This user, from the US, shared a picture of his wall being destroyed by his neighbour's giant cactus

You forgot something! This user, from the US, shared a picture of their neighbour's very bad parking - after they left a ladder sticking out of their boot, blocking their drive

Bullseye! One person, from an unknown location, shared a picture of their cracked window after their neighbour shot an arrow through it

Butt of a joke! This user, from the UK, shared a picture of the mound of used cigarettes their neighbour had discarded in their garden

Imagine living next door to this! This person, from the US, shared a picture of a neighbour's camper van parked halfway across the road

Litter bugs! One user, from an unknown location, shared a picture of one of their neighbours' very untidy front garden

Noisy neighbours! This user, from an unknown location, shared a picture of his sound system which would be sure to irritate anyone living in close proximity

Sign of the times! One user, from the US, was so tired of being asked if he had a parking permit, he constructed a sign to make it clear to everyone in the street

So much for Christmas spirit! One person, from the US, shared a picture of a home that replaced traditional festive decorations with a wanted poster of a thief

