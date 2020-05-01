You Will Be Surprised to Know Why Firoz Khan From Mahabharat Changed his Real Name to ‘Arjun’

The return of epic mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat amid the lockdown has created a stir on the internet. The shows are ruling the TRP charts as the audience is loving them. Relaunching the two shows not only increased popularity of the series but also its actors.

One such actor is Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. Reportedly, twenty three thousand actors auditioned for the role of Arjun and it finally went to Firoz Khan. But do you know Firoz Khan changed his name to Arjun after the success of the show?

Yes, that’s right. According to a report, when Firoz Khan used to approach producers and directors after the show ended, he was often confused with Bollywood actor Feroz Khan. That’s when Rahi Masoom Raza suggested him to change his name to Arjun as most people know him for his role as Arjun.

He took the advice and changed his professional name to Arjun. Apart from Mahabharat, Firoz has done movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Mohabbat and Swayam Krushi and many more.

Before Firoz Khan, Jackie Shroff was being considered to play the role of Arjun. But as they say destiny has its own plans, and the role finally went to Firoz. However, Govinda and Chunky Panday were also considered for the role of Abhimanyu, but both of them opted out because of prior commitment.

Firoz got so attached to the show that on the last day of shooting, he cried his heart out. Watch the video below:

Source