You Will Probably Not Believe How Much The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Will Apparently Cost

All those amongst us who have been waiting for to see what the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would be like, and hopefully splurge some money on them, might want to reconsider how much they have already saved up. And start saving some more, because these are apparently going to be expensive. That is, if the prices that have apparently been leaked by a European retailer Alza.sk, based in Slovakia. Needless to say, those listings have since been removed from the shopping platform, but that quick glimpse at the accompanying price tags has been enough to start a conversation.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be officially announced sometime this month. The good folks over at WinFuture.de had a glimpse of the price tags before the product listings disappeared from the website. So, here is how things stand at the moment, based on the data from those listings. There will be two variants each of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro with prices starting at €719. That is, starting at Rs 59,380 if the direct conversion method is deployed—local taxes, shipping costs and overheads are yet to be factored in.

This is how the supposed individual variant pricing of the OnePlus 8 models looks like. The OnePlus 8 is expected to be available in Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black and Glacial Green colour options. The second, and higher price tag for each variant could be for a different colour option that will cost that little bit more.

• OnePlus 8 w/ 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: €719/729

• OnePlus 8 w/ 12GB RAM, 256GB storage: €819/829

Direct currency conversions from Euro to Indian Rupee indicates that prices for the OnePlus 8 would start at around Rs 59,380 for the base variant and upwards of Rs 67,678 for the higher spec option. Incidentally, the €719 price is around €200 more than the OnePlus 7, the phone that it succeeds.

If you had been eyeing a OnePlus 8 Pro, this is apparently how much it will cost you. You will be able to buy these in Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black and Glacial Green colour options.

• OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: €919/929

• OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 12GB RAM, 256GB storage: €1,009/1019

A simple conversion method here indicates that the OnePlus 8 Pro will cost upwards of Rs 75,945 for the entry spec option while the higher variants will be priced starting Rs 83,383.

We must however accept these price tags with a generous dose of scepticism, as would be prudent till the company officially announces the prices of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. But this, if it is true, could indicate OnePlus is adamant on firmly positioning its new phones as proper Android flagship phones, and abandons the flagship-killer and affordable-flagship positioning.

At this time, One Plus sells the OnePlus 7 with price tags of Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 while The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999. The newer OnePlus 7T costs Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999 depending on the variant you pick while the OnePlus 7T Pro costs Rs 53,999 and the McLaren Special Edition sets you back by Rs 58,999.