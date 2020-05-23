Jimmys Post

You won’t recognise this reality star

You won’t recognise this reality star

Khloe Kardashian’s transformation over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary, as the formerly brunette, curvy reality star has switched to platinum blond locks and has been showcasing a gym-whittled body to rival that of her famous siblings, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

media_cameraA very different looking, younger, Khloe Kardashian. Picture: FilmMagic)

Her latest photos reveal her most drastic change yet, achieved in the middle of a pandemic, no less. She has a new hairstyle — dark blonde sun-kissed tresses (the colour is dubbed “bronde”), but it’s her face that is really stunning her followers.

It appears Khloe has had more surgery, and possibly applied a few filters to get her latest look — the face of a woman who looks nothing like the Khloe Kardashian TV viewers were introduced to when Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007.

Khloe captioned the picture, “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,”, a reference to anyone who dares throw shade in her direction.

The picture has attracted 4.3 million likes so far, already eclipsing sister Kim’s racy “Quarantine Workout” post shared on Friday that attracted 3.5 million likes.

The father of Khloe’s daughter, True, has been isolating with his former flame, and rumour has it that a reunion may be on the cards, if it hasn’t happened already.

Tristan commented on Khloe’s photo, “Baddie. P.S. I’m all for the caption,’ with a series of emojis including a love heart and the flame emoji.

Mother Kris Jenner also wrote, “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!” with a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Khloe Kardashian in 2010. Picture: AP
media_cameraKhloe Kardashian in 2010. Picture: AP

Khloe has also been posting some adorable footage of herself with baby True during quarantine.

Not to be outdone by her sisters, Kylie Jenner also posted some sizzling quarantine photos on Saturday, while Kourtney has been posting images of LED light therapy masks being sold on her site poosh.com, which could also double as PPE.

Originally published as You won’t recognise this reality star

Source link

admin

Related News

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

When Mary-Kate Olsen filed an emergency divorce petition earlier this month, she expected it to remain private, as is tradition. But legal shutdowns in response

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson has become known for his classically handsome features, during his career on stage and screen. But the American Horror Story regular, 44, admits

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

‘I’m marrying a future doctor!’ The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso celebrates fiancé Kai Carlton’s graduation from afar as they continue to isolate in separate countries By

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog in LA By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com Published: 02:56

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *