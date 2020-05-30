You’d never catch Kate in a £16 playsuit

She certainly isn’t the only person to put comfort over glamour when it comes to choosing her wardrobe in lockdown.

Like her older sister Kate, Lottie Moss is usually hired by the world’s leading fashion labels to model their exclusive items.

But last week she took a more down-to-earth approach when taking a stroll in the London sunshine.

Lottie Moss is seen enjoying the warm weather in a very revealing white playsuit. Lottie was seen heading into Kensington Palace gardens

The 22-year-old donned a £15.99 tight-fitting white-and-blue ribbed playsuit from online fashion retailer Our Saviour that showed off her figure.

And while it might not be the sort of outfit her global fashion icon sister is likely to be seen in, the £251 Alexander McQueen bag slung over her shoulder might attract Kate’s envy.

Lottie, who has the same father as supermodel Kate, completed the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of trendy Nike Air Force 1 Low trainers that cost £80.

Kate Moss at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, wearing Halston, Vintage

Model Lottie made her debut on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2014, and was later hired to front a campaign for Calvin Klein and appeared at Paris Fashion Week.

In a recent interview with You magazine, she said: ‘I feel like when a lot of people think about modelling, they think you’re dumb, you’re anorexic.

‘I love my job and I’ve never had any problems, never had any eating disorders. You don’t have to be stick-thin to be a model any more.

‘That was 30 years ago. I’m not stick-thin. Now, if you are empowering and you have a great personality, you can literally do whatever you want.’

Lottie had been living in Los Angeles, but was visiting her family in the Cotswolds when the lockdown was imposed in March.