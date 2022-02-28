You’ll never guess who played Jim Halpert’s dad on ‘The Office’

It’s been more than 15 years since The Office first aired on NBC, but fans are still learning mind-blowing new facts about the show every week.

On a recent episode of the Office Ladies podcast , former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chatted all about the two-part Season 6 episode, “Niagara.” They spoke with showrunner Greg Daniels about a scrapped storyline involving Pam’s ex Roy crashing the ceremony on horseback, they reminisced over Jim and Pam’s long-lost wedding website, and they shared what it was like to film the episode scene by scene.

After the Dunder Mifflin crew makes their way to Niagara Falls for the big celebration, they meet Jim and Pam’s parents at the rehearsal dinner.

Pam’s mom, Helene (who was played by Shannon Cochran in Season 2), is played by Linda Purl in “Niagara.” Pam’s dad, William, is played by Rick Overton. Jim’s mom, Betsy, is played by Perry Smith. And Jim’s dad? Gerald Halpert is played by one Robert Pine, the father of Chris Pine. Yes, Chris Pine of Star Trek, Spider Man: Into the Spiderverse, Just My Luck, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and The Four Chrises fame. That Chris Pine!

Did everyone know this? Because I certainly didn’t! I gasped when I found out, then told five of my colleagues (all of whom are big fans of The Office and several who are big fans of Chris Pine). They were all equally shocked.

Now, Robert Pine’s career spans decades, with too many iconic credits to list. Perhaps you know him from CHiPS or The Bold and the Beautiful, or maybe you recognize him from appearances in Grey’s Anatomy, Veep, Parks and Recreation, or Superstore. His IMDB page is overwhelmingly large, so you likely know him from something besides The Office. I certainly do, I just didn’t know he was Chris Pine’s dad!

Anyway, Kinsey said that “people were so excited” to work with Pine on the set of The Office. “We were a little bit excited,” Fischer confirmed, and the two proceeded to sing Pine’s praises.

“First of all, he’s a lovely, lovely person and was so nice to everyone,” Kinsey said. “But there were a few folks excited that Chris Pine’s dad was there.”

“It’s true,” Fischer said. “Even though Robert Pine is like an incredibly successful actor in his own right.”

Unfortunately, the two didn’t share which cast members were Team Chris Pine, but if I had to guess, I’d say Mindy Kaling was probably living for this cameo.

Is Chris Pine a fan of The Office? Does he consider himself and Jim Halpert brothers in a sense? I have so many questions.

Be sure to listen to the full podcast episode to hear more behind-the-scenes stories about filming the episode, “Niagara: Part 1.”