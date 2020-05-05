Young McConnell Protégé Faces Scrutiny as He Seeks Powerful Judgeship

Two months later, in September of 2018, Judge Walker was interviewed by White House lawyers to replace Justice Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit, well before he was being considered for the lower court. He was passed over that time, but in March 2019, he again met with the White House about a potential appointment. He was confirmed along party lines last fall to the trial court in Kentucky, and on Jan. 8, 2020, Mr. McConnell accompanied him to the White House to meet with the president.