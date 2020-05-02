Your guide to Buying Local this Mother’s Day

news, local-news,

Northern Tasmanians are being reminded there are lots of great gift options in local stores in the lead-up to Mother’s Day next Sunday. Cityprom interim executive director Amanda McEvoy said many stories were innovating in bringing their products to customers. “It’s been inspiring, really, how everybody has adapted,” she said. “There’s few businesses that haven’t made huge changes to the way that they’re doing things, whether that’s going online, or getting in the car themselves and delivering after work.” Cityprom has set up a website to help people Buy Local this Mother’s Day. The site – at launcestoncentralcity.com.au/mothersday – has a list of gift ideas from local stores with links to the businesses’s own website and information on how they delivering to customers during lockdown. IN OTHER NEWS: Items include Sushi on George’s Mother’s Day platter, which they are delivering to homes; Heartfelt Art’s handmade drawings which can be commissioned to be of a loved one, pet, or other meaningful scene; and stores selling typical Mother’s Day gifts like flowers, chocolate, vases, soap and lotion, and clothes. The site is also running a ‘Night off for Mum’ competition with a two large pizzas and a bottle wine from Bar Two and two family desserts from Mad Apple cafe. Ms McEvoy said the response to the pandemic showed the strength of the Launceston small business community. Many retailers are experimenting with online offerings and increasing their use of social media to communicate with their customers, and food businesses have adapted their menus to takeaway. “They’re still there doing business, and they’re going to survive because of their ingenuity,” she said. “People didn’t have time before – running a small business is exhausting at the best of times – but now they’ve had to dig deep and adapt. I think it shows the substance of the business owners we have in this city.” With the quality and flexibility that local businesses have shown, she believes there is no need to look elsewhere for Mother’s Day gifts. “With a small amount of time to invest, you’ll find a huge amount of choices and personalised options that businesses are offering,” she said. “You’d be surprised at the beautiful things that you can get delivered at your door for Mother’s Day.” She said she was planning on buying Mother’s Day gifts from two local businesses but “it would give it away if I put in in the article.” Keep up to date with competitions and deals from local businesses at the Get Vocal Buy Local on Facebook, which is being managed by Cityprom. GET THE NEWS IN YOUR INBOX WITH OUR NEWSLETTERS:

