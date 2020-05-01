Your ‘Oh, Shit!’ Grooming Guide to Hiding That Hangover

If the keys still hanging from your front-door lock and the tipped-over remnants of “one last drink” weren’t evidence enough, the way you feel—like a shell of a human being—should do the trick. Yup, you’re deeply hungover. The problem is, you look the part, too.

“Without sleep, skin cells aren’t able to repair themselves, resulting in puffiness, dark circles, and inflammation,” says aesthetician Cecilia Wong. That’s why you look haggard when you pull an all-nighter, but when you add alcohol, “you can also get redness, because alcohol expands capillaries,” says aesthetician Renée Rouleau. Fun.

Luckily, you can hide (some of ) your sins, even without an overstocked medicine cabinet. Here’s your “oh, shit” insurance plan for looking like you have your life together.

Start With a Splash

Cold water “instantly hydrates your skin and will attract water from the deeper layers,” says Rouleau. Fill your sink with cold water, add some ice cubes, and splash or dunk your face.

Ice Ice Baby

Keep that ice tray out. “Rubbing an ice cube on your face can help alleviate puffiness,”says Wong. Just “don’t hold it on one area too long.” Focus on the bags under your eyes.

Scrub Away Your Regrets

All that booze dehydrated your skin, leaving it dull. Time to exfoliate and remove those dead skin cells. A face scrub is great, but a washcloth will suffice. “Don’t rub hard; just massage it over your face,” Rouleau says.

Get a Massage (Kind of)

“The most effective thing to do is a facial massage,” says Wong. Concentrate on your inner eyebrows, the outer edges of your nose, and the lower parts of your cheekbones. It will help increase circulation, drain your lymph nodes, and de-puff your face quickly.

Hide Behind a Mask

If you have time, Rouleau prescribes a gel-based hydrating mask. Don’t have one handy?Make one. “Mash blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries into a puree and apply directly to your skin for 20 minutes,” says Wong. “The vitamins and antioxidants in the berries help nourish and repair your skin.”

Be Prepared for Your Next Hangover

Keep these essentials on hand to avoid future “oh, shit” moments.

Black Currant Serum Celia Wong Skincare

ceciliawongskincare.com $72.00 “Oils hydrate the skin and alleviate puffiness,” says Wong. It’s true whether you’re using them to massage or not. Rapid Response Detox Masque Renée Rouleau

reneerouleau.com $65.50 This gel mask “has anti-puffiness and antimicrobial properties, so it’s also good for breakouts,” says Rouleau. Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Skyn Iceland

ulta.com $32.00 Keep these mini masks in your fridge and stick them on while you get ready. Bags are gone in 20 minutes. B3 Adaptive Superfoods Stress Rescue Super Serum Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

dermstore.com $74.00 The adaptogens in this moisturizing serum help calm redness immediately and chill out stressed skin.