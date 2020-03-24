Your Phone’s Accessibility Options Are More Useful Than You Think

On Android, Google’s mobile operating system, this feature can usually be found in the Settings app under Accessibility, often labeled something like “Font size.” Android doesn’t have quite as many levels of font sizes as iPhones do, but you can adjust the text to be anywhere from slightly smaller to a couple of steps larger than normal. You might want to turn the text size up to read it better, but you can also turn it down if your eyesight is good enough and you would like to read more on a single screen.

Adjust the display size to make buttons easier to hit

Text isn’t the only thing you can make bigger with your accessibility features. The buttons, boxes and various other visual elements in your apps can be adjusted as well. For example, your home screen can fit a certain number of icons on it. If you turn up the display size, you might not be able to fit as many, but the ones you’re left with will be larger and easier to hit.

In Android, you can adjust this in the Settings app under Accessibility by choosing “Display size.” Note that adjusting this setting will also bring the text size up or down with it, so you may want to start with this, then go back and tweak the text size if your changes make it too hard to read. Unfortunately, this feature doesn’t exist on iOS, but you do have a couple of toggles you can tweak to add shapes to buttons so it’s clearer which part of the screen you need to tap, or on/off labels for toggles that will tell you which position a switch is in.

Turn down the lights with a systemwide dark theme

In the most recent versions of Android and iOS, both platforms have rolled out a systemwide dark theme that is easier on the eyes than the searing bright white that most apps have leaned on in recent years. While iPhones treat this as a basic display feature, which you can find under Settings and then Display & Brightness, Android has it buried in the Accessibility section.

To turn it on in Android, open your Settings app, head to the Accessibility subheading and just under the font and display size sections, you’ll see a toggle for “Dark theme.” However, you have a few more options to play with. If you enable the hidden Developer Options menu, you’ll find a setting under Theming called “Accent color.” This will let you change the highlight color that’s used throughout the system for things like buttons or menu headings.