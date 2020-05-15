Your Questions: Voting by Mail, Tara Reade, Congressional Travel

How is Congress working right now?

Sally Sheely asks:

With the Congress returning to Washington, I wonder how many of the congresspeople observed social distancing for their return, or did most of them travel by private plane? Are they being tested before entering the Capitol building?

I handed this one over to our ace congressional reporter Emily Cochrane, who’s been risking her health to report from Capitol Hill. She says:

How they handle social distancing and precautions depends on the lawmaker.

Most are wearing masks — Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky and the only senator to test positive for the coronavirus, is the notable exception — and are trying to distance themselves from one another, their staff members and reporters. A majority of Capitol Hill staff members are working remotely, with just a handful of the usual hundreds coming in every day.