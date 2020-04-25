Your say on evictions, war and responses to COVID-19

news, local-news,

THE Devon Hills eviction is entirely fair and the article paints the landlord in a bad light, unfairly. A law not so well known in Tasmania is that either party in a contract must give 42 days with houses. This places that back in January, if the initial lease ended in February. January was well before any coronavirus. Then the lease was extended, which is fair, but not compulsory and they had more time until April 21. This means that they have had at least three months to find a home.To ask for even more time is asking a lot as the owners own the property. If you own the property, you should be able to live in it after a contract is up.They were compassionate enough to grant it once. Even if they did try for 30 properties and were knocked back, it is your house and you shouldn’t feel bad for wishing to live in it. The current residents knew before the moratorium came into effect that their lease was not being extended. If you have pets, then think about whether you can find a place to stay. The moratorium only covers evictions for not paying rent and rent assistance which is very different from evictions concerning the end of leases. Both landlords and tenants have rights and responsibilities and in this instance, the landlords were lenient and fair. Collin Wood, Newstead. SO happy to read Lt/colonel Doug Wyatt’s story on military history being uncovered (The Examiner, April 22) and his mention note on the 2/40th AIF. That is, Lieutenant Colonel Youl MC (Tasmanian) being replaced by Colonel Leggat (Victorian) in 1942. The manner of treatment to those men even in Australia was unforgivable. You had dispatched complaints to military headquarters of a lack of support and equipment, yet clearly when the men left Darwin for Timor they had their military weapons dropped on the decks by wharfies – who were looking for a pay rise. The damage to machine guns was extensive. The men endured prisoner of war time on the Burma railway and some in Japan after capture on February 23, 1942. They faced some 600 paratrooper Special Naval Landing Forces, then up to 23,000 Japanese invasion forces and 13 battleships invading the Dutch East Indies and Timor. Doug Wyatt’s OAM book, Appointment Wrongfully Terminated, shows how indiscreet life’s decisions can be. A memorial in Kings Park Launceston, near Stillwater, tells the history plus other well meaning tributes our city does well to remember. It’s a great walk for Anzac day – normally a big day to revere our forefathers efforts. Rod Stone, Greens Beach. GREENS leader Cassie O’Connor’s call for the Prime Minister to butt out of Tasmania’s affairs because he is not helping seems a little strange. The federal government is providing help with additional testing for this virus. They dispatched the Australian Defence Force and associated staff to deep clean and reopen the two hospitals located at Burnie whilst staff there are in isolation. Not helping? Where have you been Cassie? John Cullen, Prospect Vale. I WOULD like to thank all the volunteers at City Park radio for their uplifting music, commentary and interviews – it is very much appreciated, especially at this time. The free-to-air TV stations however, do not deserve such praise with their constant reruns and other rubbish. Not all of us have access to pay TV, and many would appreciate some quality free viewing. Margaret Callahan, Kings Meadows. IN response to A.R Trounson (The Examiner, April 20) regarding what I consider to be his illogical, unnecessary and demeaning criticism of Health Minister Sarah Courtney. Mr Trounson asks what’s wrong with a statewide testing blitz? Does he expect health officials to knock on doors around the state insisting on testing healthy people? Two hospitals shut down – can that be sheeted home to Sarah Courtney, who the majority of people would agree along with the Premier and Health Department officials, is doing an excellent job in very trying circumstances. Government in panic mode – really? We are witness to an unprecedented crisis and most people would commend the actions of our government. Graeme Barlow, Exeter.

