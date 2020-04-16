Your shoes could be a major carrier of coronavirus. Here’s how to keep them clean

I don’t know about you, but my timeline is filled with how to keep everything sanitised – my hands, the grocery bags I bring home, the masks we wear to step out for the occasional grocery run, I could go on. Chances are, that like me, you’re a fairly clean and hygienic person on a regular day but these uncertain times are demanding a little bit more. To me, this is a piece that I can control- for myself and for my family. But the one piece missing in all these conversations is what to do about shoes.

On a regular day and especially now, it is important to recognise that while our footwear protects us, this is a surface that comes into contact with any public space we venture to- supermarkets and medical stores included. The good news is that keeping your shoes clean and safe is easy enough to find its way into your everyday practice. You don’t need any special techniques or products, just a routine. This is what my family and I do- and with significantly more attention during a pandemic.

Clean it regularly

Wiping down your shoes is probably the most effective way to clean. For regular cleaning, use simple, fragrance-free and alcohol-free face wipes.

Alcohol-based wipes can also be used occasionally to inactivate germs and viruses. However, on a regular day, this is not recommended as it can damage the finish of your shoe.

Keep in mind as you do this to use smooth wipes. The abrasive textures in exfoliating wipes will do more harm than good by creative new crevices and ruining the look of your shoes.

A sustainable alternative depending on the material of your shoes is to use mild soap with a cloth to remove any marks or dirt. Unless your shoes are designed for it, avoid using a brush to remove marks, as the bristles can be harsh and leave scratches.

In all cases, wipe the shoe gently in circular motions to remove all the stains and dirt, ensuring that you clean all around the shoes and especially the sole underneath.

For more hardy shoes made of fabrics, another simple way to clean is washing your shoes on a short cycle in the washing machine, using warm water and soap.

Dry Your Shoes

Once clean, use a plain tissue to gently wipe underneath and across the shoes to dry them. Place your shoes on top of the shoebox and let them air dry for a few minutes. Some viruses can be made inactive by heat so use warm air- but sparingly.

Polish Them Smoothly

Use a clean microfiber cloth to wipe the shoe surface smoothly. You’ll typically use this in your house to clean screens or sunglasses. Gently polish each shoe, going from front to back, using light motions to bring that shine to the shoes.

In A Hurry

For quick clean-up, simply follow basic hygiene of cleaning it with wet wipe and air dry. This basic sanitation is not only important for cleaning but doing it regularly lets your shoes live longer. Most importantly, try not to be brisk with your shoes; be gentle for all kinds of washes.

— Ruchi Sally is Managing Director of Melissa India

