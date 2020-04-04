Your Ultimate Guide to Baking Substitutions | Julie Blanner
Struggling with a specific baking substitution? Here’s your answer! This list of baking substitutes covers everything from a substitute for vegetable oil, to a honey substitute, and even clever ideas for cream cheese substitutions. You’ll find EVERYTHING you need right here in one post, so bookmark this one and pin for later!
Without question, these are some of the strangest and most surreal days any of us have ever experienced. And in the midst of all of the uncertainty, it seems (based on what I have been hearing from readers) that many of us are also struggling with keeping a stocked pantry.
Often, items will be missing from store shelves and then gone for days. When you want (or need) to bake something, this can be a struggle.
It’s confusing to know how to make baking substitutions, so I thought it would be a great time to create a list of the most commonly requested baking substitutes.
Baking Substitutions
I’ve created baking-related printables for you in the past, including this measurement conversion guide, and even an essential baking supply guide!
I’ve always loved creating my own seasoning and spice blends because it allows me to have more control over the ingredients and quantities – plus, it’s so flexible when you need to get creative. That’s why I’ve shared my pumpkin pie spice blend and allspice seasoning.
I grew up in the kitchen with my grandmother, who was an expert at simply making do. Don’t have an ingredient? Make it work! I’m going to show you some of the best baking substitutions to have in your repertoire.
Chocolate Substitutions
The thing about chocolate when it comes to baking, is that there’s just nothing that replaces the flavor of cocoa. You’ll need cocoa powder of some kind for all of the best chocolate substitutes.
- 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate = 3 tablespoons natural unsweetened cocoa powder + 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, vegetable oil or shortening
- 1 ounce Semisweet Chocolate = 3 tablespoons cocoa powder + 3 tablespoons granulated sugar + 1 tablespoon oil or melted butter
- OR 1 ounce = 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate + ½ teaspoon granulated sugar
Cocoa Powder
- 3 tablespoons natural unsweetened cocoa powder = 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate + reduce fat in recipe by 1 tablespoon
- 3 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder = 3 tablespoons natural unsweetened cocoa powder + ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
- Natural Cocoa Powder: 1/2 cup = 1/2 cup Dutch process cocoa + replace the baking soda in the recipe with twice the amount of baking powder
Sugar and Sweetener Substitutions
While you might simply be out of white sugar, you could also need to replace a variety of sugars for health benefits.
- 1 cup corn syrup = 1 1/4 cup white sugar plus 1/3 cup water
- 1 cup molasses = Mix 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 cup dark brown sugar = 1 cup granulated sugar + 2 tablespoons molasses
- or 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup light brown sugar = 1 cup granulated sugar + 1 tablespoon molasses
- or 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 cup white sugar = 1 cup brown sugar
- OR 1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
- OR 3/4 cup honey
- OR 3/4 cup corn syrup
- OR 2/3 cup of agave
- 1 cup powdered sugar = 1 cup granulated sugar blended in a food processor until powdery smooth
QUICK TIP: if you replace a cup of granulated sugar with a liquid, you’ll also want to reduce the liquids in the recipe by 4 tablespoons and reduce oven temp just a little.
Butter and Oil Substitutions: Vegetable Oil Substitutes etc
Butter Alternatives
- 1 cup salted butter = 1 cup margarine
- 1 cup salted butter = 1 cup vegetable shortening + ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup salted butter = 7/8 cup lard + ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter = 1 cup salted butter
- OR 1 cup vegetable shortening
- OR 1 cup lard *minus* ½ teaspoon salt from recipe
- 1 cup unsalted or unsalted butter = ¾ cup olive oil
Vegetable Oil Substitutions
- 1 cup vegetable oil = 1 cup applesauce (baking only)
- 1 cup vegetable oil = 1 ⅓ cup melted butter
- OR for any vegetable oil requirement, you can also substitute with canola oil, avocado oil, and even coconut oil (melted down)
Vegetable Shortening
- 1 cup vegetable shortening = 1 cup butter
- 1 cup vegetable shortening = 1 cup margarine
You can learn how to soften butter here.
Dairy Substitutions: Buttermilk, Whole Milk, Evaporated Milk Substitutions and Beyond
Dairy requirements for baking are some of the most commonly required substitutions. Whether you’re looking for an exchange for regular milk, a substitute for evaporated milk, or a substitute for cream, this list should cover them all!
- 1 cup whole milk = 1 cup skim or low-fat milk + 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 cup buttermilk = 1 cup yogurt (not Greek) OR: 1 cup milk + 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice; let the mixture sit until curdled before using, 5-10 minutes
- 1 cup evaporated milk = 1 cup light cream
- 1 14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk = 3/4 cup white sugar mixed with 1/2 cup water and 1 1/8 cups dry powdered milk: Bring to a boil and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 20 minutes
- 1 cup sour cream = 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 cup yogurt = 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup half-and-half = 1/2 cup whole milk + 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup heavy cream = 1 cup whole milk + 1 tablespoon melted butter
Cream Cheese Substitutions
Cream cheese alternatives can be a little difficult. Sometimes there’s just not anything that can really take the place of that soft, smooth combination of creamy goodness.
However, there are options when you’re truly in a pinch. Check out these ideas for cream cheese replacements in your baking. Oh and P.S… don’t miss all my best tips for how to soften cream cheese, which can come in so handy!
- 1 cup of cream cheese = Equal parts of cottage cheese, drained, blended with half-and-half or cream + a little butter
- 1 cup of cream cheese – 8 oz lower fat cottage cheese plus 1/4 cup margarine
- 1 cup of cream cheese – Equal amounts of lower fat (Neufchatel) cream cheese. This option is of course the most similar in taste and texture… but in my eyes if you don’t have cream cheese you’re unlikely to have (or find!) neufchatel either..
- 1 cup of cream cheese – Equal parts of ricotta cheese plus plain, full-fat yogurt
Substitutions for Eggs
These egg substitutes can be helpful in a variety of ways. Sure, you very simply might not have eggs when you need them (or given our current climate perhaps you can’t even find them at the store).
But, what about when your vegan friend is coming to visit and you still need to whip up something delicious? These egg substitutes will be brilliant on those occasions as well!
- 1 egg = 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 egg = ¼ cup applesauce
- 1 egg = 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed + 3 tablespoons water; let sit 5 minutes before using. Do not substitute for whipped egg whites.
- 1 egg = ½ banana mashed with ½ teaspoon baking powder
Honey Substitutes
- 1 cup honey = 1 cup corn syrup
- 1 cup honey = 1 cup molasses
- 1 cup honey = 1 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup honey = 1 cup agave nectar
Salt and Seasoning Substitutions
- iodized salt – 1/2 teaspoon = 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- kosher salt – 1/2 teaspoon = 1/4 teaspoon iodized salt
- pumpkin pie spice – 1 teaspoon = 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon + 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger + 1/8 teaspoon ground clove + 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- allspice – equal parts ground nutmeg, ground cloves, ground cinnamon.
Citrus Substitutions: Zest Substitutes, Lemon Juice Substitutes and More
- lemon juice – 1 tablespoon = 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- lemon zest – 1 teaspoon = 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
- OR 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- lime juice – 1 teaspoon = 1 teaspoon vinegar
- OR 1 teaspoon white wine
- OR 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- lime zest – 1 teaspoon = 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- orange zest – 1 teaspoon = 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- 2 teaspoons concentrated orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon orange extract
Get the printable Guide to Baking Substitutions – it’s perfect to nestle in your favorite cookbook, tape inside the door of your baking cabinet or next to your range for reference.
