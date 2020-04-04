Your Ultimate Guide to Baking Substitutions | Julie Blanner

Struggling with a specific baking substitution? Here’s your answer! This list of baking substitutes covers everything from a substitute for vegetable oil, to a honey substitute, and even clever ideas for cream cheese substitutions. You’ll find EVERYTHING you need right here in one post, so bookmark this one and pin for later!

Without question, these are some of the strangest and most surreal days any of us have ever experienced. And in the midst of all of the uncertainty, it seems (based on what I have been hearing from readers) that many of us are also struggling with keeping a stocked pantry.

Often, items will be missing from store shelves and then gone for days. When you want (or need) to bake something, this can be a struggle.

It’s confusing to know how to make baking substitutions, so I thought it would be a great time to create a list of the most commonly requested baking substitutes.