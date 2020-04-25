You’re Unfollowed! Trump Dumps Piers Morgan On Twitter After Coronavirus Criticism

It looks like President Donald Trump is done with British broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan, his longtime ally ever since Morgan won the 2007 edition of Trump’s reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Trump is no longer following Morgan on Twitter after the former CNN anchor repeatedly criticized the president ― whom he has previously called his “good friend” ― over his haphazard handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan on Sunday declared in an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter that Trump was “failing the American people” and more focused on winning the 2020 election.

